Honey, Where's My Supersuit? An Original Disney World Hotel Is Getting An Incredibles Makeover

When Walt Disney World opened nearly 50 years ago, it did so with one theme park and two hotels. Now, as the resort, which has grown by leaps and bounds in the last five decades, gets ready to celebrate its birthday, one of those first two hotels will be going through some big changes. Disney's Contemporary Resort is about to get a serious makeover, with all the guest rooms and corridors getting an incredible upgrade, quite literally. In addition to the rooms being themed after the classic Disney World Monorail, which runs through the middle of the building, the rooms will also include a collection of design touches based on Pixar's The Incredibles.