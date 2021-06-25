Wisconsin business creates world's longest string cheese

June 25 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin cheese business said it unofficially broke its own Guinness World Record by creating a string cheese that measures more than 3,800 feet long.

Gerard Knaus, master cheesemaker at Weyauwega Star Dairy in Weyauwega, said his father, former master cheesemaker Jim Knaus, presided over the first successful Guinness World Record string cheese attempt in 1995, and the record was updated in 2006 when the business created a 2,000-foot-long piece of string cheese.

The cheesemaker celebrated June Dairy Month by creating a string cheese that measures 3,832 feet, nearly doubling the 2006 record.

"The greatest part here now is the community coming together in this. You seen all the people that came here. They enjoyed every bit of it. When we got done, everybody got some cheese to take home. It was on the Knaus family, and I hope everybody enjoys it," Gerard Knaus told WBAY-TV.

He said documentation from the latest event will be submitted to Guinness to have the record updated with the new cheese length. He said he wants his father's name to remain on the record.

Jim Knaus said he was proud to see the business continuing his tradition.

"I can't do it anymore, so it's great they do it," Jim Knaus told WLUK-TV.