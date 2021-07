The widow of anti-virus software creator John McAfee is sharing her last words with him prior his death last month. "I have been trying to find the words to adequately express my thoughts. I am still in shock. In disbelief really," Janice McAfee wrote in a statement posted to Twitter on Tuesday. "John should never have spent a day in prison let alone nearly nine months. I spoke with him twice the morning of the 23rd and in our last conversations we spoke about the court's decision to extradite him to the US."