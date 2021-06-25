Cancel
CMA probes Google and Amazon over false and misleading reviews

The UK's competition body has warned that Amazon and Google could be breaking the law over concerns that they are not doing enough to clamp down on fake reviews.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has begun a formal probe into the two technology giants as part of a wider remit into the issue of false and misleading online reviews.

It said that having investigated the pair, 'specific concerns' have been raised over whether they are working sufficiently enough to detect and remove these reviews and foist 'adequate sanctions' on those who post them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ljuGi_0afCdBoO00
Investigation: The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has begun a formal probe into the two technology giants over the issue of false and misleading online reviews

Such reviews could come in the form of the same group of users reviewing the same products and companies that have no apparent connection to each other, or where it appears a reviewer received an inducement - financial or otherwise - for a positive review.

Further worries have been raised about whether the retail behemoth Amazon is sufficiently working to stop sellers from manipulating product listings, which could involve using complementary reviews given to other goods.

The CMA said dishonest and dubious reviews could negatively affect companies' star ratings and affect how they and their products are displayed on websites.

Should Amazon and Google be found to have violated consumer protection law, they could face 'enforcement action,' the competition body warned, and have to make 'formal commitments' to change how they deal with fake reviews.

Officials did stress though that they have not yet reached a view on whether either has broken the law.

'Our worry is that millions of online shoppers could be misled by reading fake reviews and then spending their money based on those recommendations,' commented Andrea Coscelli, the CMA's chief executive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oMlQE_0afCdBoO00
CMA chief executive: 'Our worry is that millions of online shoppers could be misled by reading fake reviews and then spending their money based on those recommendation'

'Equally, it's simply not fair if some businesses can fake 5-star reviews to give their products or services the most prominence, while law-abiding businesses lose out.

'We are investigating concerns that Amazon and Google have not been doing enough to prevent or remove fake reviews to protect customers and honest businesses. It's important that these tech platforms take responsibility, and we stand ready to take action if we find that they are not doing enough.'

The CMA started its examination of online companies and potentially fake reviews last year and has already secured commitments from Instagram, which was discovered to have hosted fake and illegal reviews.

Instagram's owner Facebook has now prohibited users who repeatedly create groups and users who promote false reviews, changed its search tools to ensure it is harder to find fake review groups and brought in new automated processes to enhance the detection and removal of such content.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00kyGm_0afCdBoO00
Reform: Instagram has already had to change its way of dealing with fake reviews after the CMA found the social media site was discovered hosting fake and illegal reviews

In response to the CMA's investigation, Amazon said: 'To help earn the trust of customers, we devote significant resources to preventing fake or incentivised reviews from appearing in our store.

'We work hard to ensure that reviews accurately reflect the experience that customers have had with a product. We will continue to assist the CMA with its inquiries, and we note its confirmation that no findings have been made against our business.

'We are relentless in protecting our store and will take action to stop fake reviews regardless of the size or location of those who attempt this abuse.'

A Google spokesperson said: 'Our strict policies clearly state reviews must be based on real experiences, and when we find policy violations, we take action — from removing abusive content to disabling user accounts.

'We look forward to continuing our work with the CMA to share more on how our industry-leading technology and review teams work to help users find relevant and useful information on Google.'

