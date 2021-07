We are pleased to announce that Mr Jefferson Hack will be joining the Board of Advisors of Accursed Share. Mr Hack is the CEO and co-founder of Dazed Media, an independent media company renowned for producing award-winning print, digital and video stories in the luxury and lifestyle sector, with a global audience of 110 million people. Spanning three culture-defining decades, his portfolio includes some of the world’s most influential media brands, such as AnOther, Another Man, Dazed, Dazed Beauty and the global video channel NOWNESS, where the promotional film for Curse, Accursed Share’s debut piece, will premiere.