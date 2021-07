BEDMINSTER, N.J. (PRWEB) July 09, 2021. The Biocodex Microbiota Foundation, an organization founded by Biocodex and committed to inspiring scientific projects that investigate the implication of the microbiota in human health, has announced its 2021 open call for applications for its annual US research grant. Now in its fifth year, the $50,000 grant program is open to US-based, early-career investigators studying gut microbiota and its impact beyond the digestive system and can be applied to a new or existing study. The application can be downloaded here and deadline for entry is October 15, 2021, 5PM EST.