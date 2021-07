Erica Mena made some more accusations. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Erica Mena has been open about the ups and downs in her relationship with Safaree Samuels. For months now, most of it has played out on social media. Even though it seemed as if they were going to work things out amid Erica’s latest pregnancy, things fell apart. And Erica has since filed for divorce. This comes days after she went off on Wendy Williams for saying that a baby can’t fix their marriage. These days, Erica feels Wendy was right about the things she said about Safaree and their relationship.