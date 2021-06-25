Cancel
Bobby Flay Follows 4 ‘Rules’ to Get the Perfect Burger

By Mandi Kerr
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Summer’s here and for many that means burgers on the grill. Cook up a burger like a Food Network star by following Bobby Flay’s burger rules. The celebrity chef does four things to get perfect burgers. Bobby Flay’s burger ‘rules’ are all about simplicity. In June 2014 Flay shared his...

www.cheatsheet.com
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

