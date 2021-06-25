Invest in the school safety & security grant program and divest in violence | PennLive letters
Violence of all types have proliferated in Central Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania General Assembly has an opportunity to reduce violence by investing $100 million of federal funding in the School Safety & Security Grant program. This program creates a safer community by providing resources to schools, municipalities, and community organizations to reduce community violence. For example, school-based violence prevention programs can change how youth think and feel about violence, and enhance interpersonal and emotional skills, such as communication, problem-solving, empathy, and conflict management.www.pennlive.com