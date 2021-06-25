Invest in the school safety & security grant program and divest in violence | PennLive letters

The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy. I came that they may have life and have it abundantly. John 10:10 (New Revised Standard Version) Merging faith and science is a challenging reality for people of faith. The abundant life described by Jesus speaks to the added value that God adds to the quality of our lives. Recently I was asked by our board of directors to play a leadership role in focusing attention of the need for Black and Brown communities to avail themselves to the COVID-19 vaccines. The Church is often asked to mobilize people because we are a trusted community partner, and we have significant impact into the family lives of our people. These communities are either vaccine hesitant or are not finding accessibility to the shot.