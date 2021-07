There’s no doubt that tomatoes are one of the most versatile foods around, as happy in a summer salad as they are in a comforting marinara sauce. But is tomato a fruit? Or are we eating vegetables? There’s a tomato in every color, for every preference. Cherry, beefsteak, heritage, sweet, or beautifully acidic, they’re all tomatoes, and they’re all delicious. As a bonus, they’re also one of the easiest vegetables to grow at home. Or is it easiest fruits? Good tomatoes taste like sunshine, and that should be all we need to know. It turns out, though, that defining whether a food is a fruit or a vegetable isn’t as simple as it might seem.