How long can Boris Johnson hang on to his health secretary?

It is certainly puzzling that the prime minister has chosen not to sack his health secretary, given that Matt Hancock has confessed to breaking (his own) Covid rules, and possibly the law, as well as raising all manner of questions about conflicts of interest and breaches of the ministerial code. The affair also, you’d imagine, erodes the government’s authority and public confidence in it. As with the Dominic Cummings/Barnard Castle scandal last year, such blatant hypocrisy makes people wonder why they should still obey onerous rules.