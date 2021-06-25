Cancel
Health

How long can Boris Johnson hang on to his health secretary?

By Independent TV
The Independent
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is certainly puzzling that the prime minister has chosen not to sack his health secretary, given that Matt Hancock has confessed to breaking (his own) Covid rules, and possibly the law, as well as raising all manner of questions about conflicts of interest and breaches of the ministerial code. The affair also, you’d imagine, erodes the government’s authority and public confidence in it. As with the Dominic Cummings/Barnard Castle scandal last year, such blatant hypocrisy makes people wonder why they should still obey onerous rules.

EducationTelegraph

Boris Johnson pleads for patience as crisis grows in schools

Boris Johnson has called for parents to be "patient" over the ending of bubbles as his own MPs and senior Downing Street officials warned that the situation in schools was worsening by the day. The Prime Minister addressed the issue for the first time as he moved to quell a...
U.K.BBC

Matt Hancock resignation: Boris Johnson defends his actions

Boris Johnson has defended his actions following Matt Hancock's resignation as health secretary over breaking social distancing guidelines with a colleague. Asked why he hadn't sacked Mr Hancock, the PM replied: "I read the story on Friday and by Saturday we had a new health secretary." The prime minister says...
Politicskentlive.news

Boris Johnson gives lockdown lifting update

Boris Johnson said it was looking “set fair” to ease restrictions on July 19. “You will be hearing a statement from Sajid Javid in the House later on this afternoon about where we are in the pandemic, the steps that we are going to be taking,” he told reporters during a campaign visit in Batley.
Politicsinews.co.uk

Why won’t Boris Johnson sack any of his Cabinet team?

Boris Johnson took the unusual step of appearing to claim credit for the dismissal of Matt Hancock on Monday, despite his own spokesman insisting the former health secretary had resigned. The confused messaging around Mr Hancock’s departure from the Cabinet exposes a recurring theme throughout Mr Johnson’s premiership – his...
U.K.Telegraph

Boris Johnson suggests he sacked Matt Hancock

Boris Johnson on Monday appeared to claim he forced out Matt Hancock, despite his press team briefing that the former health secretary quit of his own accord. Downing Street told reporters Mr Hancock had not been pressured to go after he resigned following revelations that he was having an affair with an aide.
HealthThe Guardian

Blow to Johnson’s authority as his health minister loses all support

When Matt Hancock drove to see Boris Johnson at Chequers to tell him he was resigning on Saturday, it wasn’t just an admission that he had run out of supporters after admitting his infamous clinch with an aide breached Covid guidelines. It was also a rare moment when the prime minister’s legendary ability to defy political gravity appeared to falter.
EuropeThe Independent

What does Boris Johnson hope to get from his meeting with Angela Merkel today?

The German chancellor arrives in Britain today for the latest stop on her farewell tour of the world before she steps down in September after 16 years in office. Boris Johnson is putting down the full red carpet – a visit to Chequers, an invitation to cabinet, and a women’s science award in her honour – so what does he hope to gain from her final visit as German leader?
U.K.BBC

Boris Johnson on the speed on Mattt Hancock leaving office

Boris Johnson said he read about Matt Hancock kissing an aide in his office on Friday and the health secretary left his role the next day. The media was told the PM thought the matter was closed, with Matt Hancock still in his job, on Friday, but he said on Monday the health secretary's departure was managed at “about the right pace".
U.K.kentlive.news

Boris Johnson rules out extending furlough

The Prime Minister has ruled out extending the furlough scheme beyond September. Changes to the scheme are due to be introduced from Thursday, with employers having to pick up 10% of their furloughed workers’ salaries following the easing of coronavirus restrictions in recent months. Under the original road map plan,...
Food & DrinksBBC

Brides-to-be accuse Boris Johnson of drinks reception hypocrisy

Angry brides-to-be have accused Boris Johnson of "hypocrisy" after an image, posted on his Instagram, shows him at a drinks reception. Under current Covid rules, weddings are restricted to providing table service and attendees must remain seated when eating or drinking. One wedding company asked why the PM's guests were...
PoliticsThe Independent

Is Boris Johnson going to restore the cut in foreign aid?

The rebellion in the Conservative Party against the cut in the foreign aid budget is gathering pace, with Ruth Davidson, the party’s former leader in Scotland and soon to be a peer, warning against being seen as the “nasty party” if the government persists in the reduction. It seems that...
Soccerkyma.com

Boris Johnson to end mask mandate, nightclub restrictions

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set out his plan to lift most of England’s remaining coronavirus restrictions by mid-July, despite warnings from some experts that the current surge of Delta variant cases across the country means such a move is premature. Johnson said Monday that the “continuing effectiveness” of...
ElectionsPosted by
The Independent

Labour’s win in Batley and Spen is one of the most surprising I can remember – and should worry Boris Johnson

There have been sensational by-election victories in the past. The first Liberal win in a safe Conservative seat in Orpington in 1962; the Scottish National Party breakthrough in Hamilton in 1967; the Liberal destruction of Labour in Bermondsey in 1983; George Galloway’s stealth win in Bradford West in 2012. But Labour’s win in Batley and Spen is one of the most surprising and significant.Batley and Spen was, in effect, a Conservative seat. Labour held it in the last general election only because Paul Halloran, a pro-Brexit independent, split the Tory vote. It is similar to a swathe of constituencies...
PoliticsBBC

Boris Johnson criticised over Mustique trip explanation

Boris Johnson has been criticised by the MPs standards watchdog for failing to promptly explain how a trip to Mustique was funded - however he has been cleared of breaching the rules. An inquiry was launched into the prime minister's 2019 Caribbean holiday after confusion over who paid for the...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Northern Ireland Protocol agreed with EU by Boris Johnson is ‘not definitive’, says Brexit minister

The UK government does not regard the Northern Ireland protocol it agreed with the EU as part of Boris Johnson’s withdrawal deal as “definitive”, Brexit minister David Frost has said.Despite the protocol forming part of an international treaty signed by the UK, Lord Frost said it was not “reasonable” to regard its text as the final word on arrangements for the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic.In comments that will be seen as deeply ironic in the light of the government’s implementation of Brexit on the back of a 52/48 vote, the PM’s senior negotiator argued that the...
Europewashingtonnewsday.com

Angela Merkel will be hosted by Boris Johnson at Chequers.

Angela Merkel will be hosted by Boris Johnson at Chequers. Angela Merkel will arrive in the UK on Friday for her final visit before standing down as German Chancellor later this year, according to Boris Johnson. When the two meet for bilateral discussions, the Prime Minister will host Mrs Merkel...
HealthPosted by
The Independent

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Matt Hancock’s resignation and Sajid Javid’s appointment as Health Secretary

Matt Hancock has bowed to pressure and resigned from his post as Health Secretary.The cabinet minister handed in his notice the day after steamy footage emerged of him embracing his close aide and long-time friend Gina Coladangelo.The images – and video recording – sent shockwaves across the UK, as Brits demanded he hand in the towel for breaching the coronavirus rules he helped create.Former Chancellor Sajid Javid was named as his replacements within two hours of the announcement.A statement from 10 Downing Street said: “The Queen has been pleased to approve the appointment of the Rt Hon Sajid Javid...

