Hudson, MA

Backward Glances

Wicked Local
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article Limited copies were available for 25 cents of the News-Enterprise Hudson Centennial edition….Hellen’s Garage at 200 Manning Street installed a 4-bay self-service car wash….Rev. J. Donald Johnson of Needham was appointed pastor of First United Methodist Church….Mr. and Mrs. George Jardin of Havre de Grace, Maryland, were visiting his parents during the Centennial festivities….Army Spec. Alexander Freeman returned home after being hospitalized with wounds suffered in Vietnam…New officers of Hudson Rotary Club were installed at Rotary Diner: Austin Bowlby, Raymond Curley Jr., Ernest Wetherbee and Frank Allen…..Airman Henry Chapman was assigned to Langley Air Force Base, Virginia…Lynne Lamson was elected a senator of the town of Loyalty, at Massachusetts Girls’ State, being conducted at Bridgewater State College…Harry Millman was a winner in the statewide Carling Brewing Co. Trout Derby, receiving a fisherman’s knife for a trout caught at Walden Pond…Dick and Dave Durand at Durand Chevrolet, 246 Main St. advertised for a a first class mechanic….Funeral services were held for Mrs. Julianna Geldart, 80, who was survived by nine children, 25 grandchildren an 16 great-grandchildren….First Baptist Church of Hudson purchased property on Central Street from Mildred Coolidge…Ambrose Fare purchased property on Second Street from Dominic Pauline…Members of the Lake Boon Centennial Belles included: Barbara Damico, Kathy Butland, Carol Spencer, Evelyn Borowski, Lu Guimond and Pat LaForte….Newly-elected officers of the American Legion Auxiliary were: Patricia Lively, Florence Phaneuf, Katherine Lamson, Norma Gardner, Hazel Benway and Josephine Morel…Hudson National Bank had offices at 17 Pope St. and at the Crowell Shopping Center in Stow…For sale in Hudson: 6 room ranch, with 1 1/2 baths, oversized playroom with bar, attached garage, for $19,700 or best offer…Winners in the Centennial Beard Contest, judged by the Police Chiefs of Berlin, Bolton and Stow: Richard Colena, Earl Seeley and Edmond Comeau…Registrar of Motor Vehicles Richard McLaughlin announced that “passing on the right” would become legal for motorists on June 20, 1966…Eighty percent of the members of Hudson High School class of 1941, headed by class president Edward Figueria, attended 25 year reunion at Marlborough Country Club.

