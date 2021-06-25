Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Polish ruling right-wing coalition loses parliament majority

By MONIKA SCISLOWSKA
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bdpej_0afCbhn600
FILE - In this Tuesday, May 12, 2020 file photo, Poland's main ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski wears a mask for protection against the coronavirus in parliament in Warsaw, Poland, during work on new legislation that is to ensure the health and safety of the postponed presidential election to be held this summer. Poland’s governing right-wing coalition lost its slim majority in parliament Friday June 25, 2021, after three lawmakers left it, criticizing government policies — mainly on phasing out coal. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski, File)

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s governing right-wing coalition lost its slim majority in parliament on Friday after three lawmakers left it amid criticism over the government’s decision to phase out coal as well as the country’s pandemic recovery plan.

But the move is not expected to bring down Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki’s government — in which the Law and Justice party is the strongest partner — as it can count on support from some small aligned or opposition parties in crucial votes.

A spokeswoman for Law and Justice, Anita Czerwinska, said recent votes in parliament in which opposition motions against cabinet members were rejected showed that the government has sufficient backing among lawmakers.

“We do not have a formal majority, but what really matters is how lawmakers vote,” Czerwinska said.

The coalition of the Law and Justice party and two junior partners now holds 229 out of 460 seats in parliament’s lower chamber. It came to power in 2015 and also won 2019 elections, on social and conservative agenda. The government is at odds with the European Union in many fields and insists on independence of its 27 members in decision making.

Jan Grabiec, a spokesman for the main opposition Civic Platform party, said it was a “symbolic moment” when the government lost a steady majority that it held for six years.

“The government will encounter more and more problems trying to secure a majority for its laws, especially if they will be violating constitutional standards or the principles of the rule of law,” Grabiec said.

Civic Platform lawmaker Cezary Tomczyk said the party will start preparing for early elections because the “erosion and downfall of this power is taking place before our eyes.”

The departing lawmakers, Zbigniew Girzynski, Małgorzata Janowska and Arkadiusz Czartoryski, said they were frustrated over the government’s decision to phase out coal despite an election campaign pledge not to do so. Coal, which has a heavy environmental imprint, accounts for around 65% of Poland’s energy.

Girzynski said the country’s post-pandemic economic recovery plan was piling all the financial burden on small businesses, as state corporations stood to benefit.

“From what I know, this sense of departure from ideals has gripped many people in Law and Justice. We encourage them to join us,” Girzynski said.

Until recently, the coalition that is on a collision course with the European Union on a number of issues from the rule of law and judicial independence to climate agenda, was able to push all its decisions through the lower house and secure backing in the Senate. But its force started to degrade recently amid a power struggle and criticism over its defiance toward the EU that has weakened Poland’s international standing.

Opinion polls show Law and Justice, led by Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski, still enjoys the strongest backing, mainly due to its generous bonuses to large families and pensioners and its support for traditional, national values in the predominantly Catholic nation. But it would not win a parliament majority if a snap election was held now, polls suggest.

In 2019 elections, the coalition lost its majority in the Senate where it has 49 of the total of 100 seats. The next elections are scheduled in 2023.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

502K+
Followers
273K+
Post
237M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mateusz Morawiecki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parliament#Snap Election#Polish#Ap#Justice Party#Law And Justice#The European Union#Civic Platform Party#Senate#Eu#Catholic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Related
PoliticsKESQ

European Union urged to punish Hungary over law criticized as homophobic

On Thursday the European Parliament condemned in the “strongest possible terms” a new law in Hungary which many critics say is homophobic, and urged the European Commission to impose punitive measures such as budget cuts. European lawmakers “call on the Commission to launch an accelerated infringement procedure and to use...
Protestsglobalvoices.org

EU flag torn down from Georgian Parliament in second day of far-right street violence

This article was first published on OC Media. An edited version is republished here under a content partnership agreement. Several thousand people including queer rights activists and supporters as well as opposition leaders gathered outside the parliament building in Tbilisi on Tuesday, July 7, to protest the violent suppression of a planned Pride march the previous day.
ElectionsUS News and World Report

Swedish Right-Wing Hopeful Seeks to Woo Centrists in PM Bid

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden's centre-right Moderates offered centrists a raft of policies favoured by their mainly rural voters on Wednesday, in a bid to secure support for leader Ulf Kristersson's bid to become prime minister. Social Democrat Stefan Lofven's fragile centre-left minority government collapsed this month after the Left Party...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

French far right loses key regional elections

A slew of far-right candidates lost in France's regional elections on Sunday, dealing a heavy blow to the party's ambitions of winning control in a region and dampening presidential aspirations for next year's election. The Associated Press reports that the far-right National Rally party only won 20 percent of votes...
Worldwibqam.com

Swedish right-wing PM hopeful abandons attempt to form government – TT

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Swedish right-wing Prime Minister candidate Ulf Kristersson said on Thursday he had abandoned attempts to form a government just two days after the speaker asked him to try to do so. “The parliamentary conditions for forming a new centre-right government do not exist,” he told TT news...
WorldMinneapolis Star Tribune

Voters apathetic in Bulgaria's early parliamentary election

SOFIA, Bulgaria — Voter apathy dominated Bulgaria's early election on Sunday, raising the prospect of yet another fractured parliament that will struggle to form a viable governing coalition. The Central Election Commission said voter turnout was nearly 30% by 5 p.m., almost 10% less than in previous elections. Some 6.7...
PoliticsKenosha News.com

Spanish PM Sánchez remodels Cabinet to focus on economy

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s prime minister overhauled his Cabinet on Saturday, forming what he called “the government of the recovery” following the coronavirus pandemic. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has led a minority coalition government formed by his Socialist Party and the anti-austerity United We Can party since January 2020. He has managed to keep it afloat during the pandemic and pass a budget by securing key votes from opposition parties.
WorldInternational Business Times

Bulgaria Votes Again In A Bid To End Political Deadlock

Bulgarians go to the polls for a second time in three months on Sunday hoping the political parties can this time agree on a stable government coalition. After almost a decade in power, the conservative GERB party of three-time Prime Minister Boyko Borisov came out first in the last election in April with 26 percent of ballots.
Economytechstartups.com

Elon Musk warns the US Military: China will overtake the US. “The US will be militarily second to China” without radical innovation, Musk says

Early this year, Elon Musk’s friend and co-founder of PayPal Peter Thiel, warned that big tech companies are too cozy with China. Calling Google a ‘treasonous’ company,” Thiel said the tech giant is working with the Chinese military through its artificial intelligence work with Chinese universities, a charge that Google later denied as “baseless.”
Foreign Policyalbuquerqueexpress.com

China opposes European Parliament resolution on Hong Kong

Hong Kong, July 9 (ANI): China on Friday opposed a European Parliament resolution on Hong Kong, which had denounced the closure of the city's pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, highlighting the rapid deterioration of press freedom in Hong Kong. "Under the national security law in the HKSAR, Hong Kong society has...
ImmigrationArkansas Online

LGBT activists protest Hungarian restrictions

BUDAPEST, Hungary -- Activists in Hungary erected a 30-foot-high rainbow-colored heart opposite the country's neo-Gothic parliament Thursday, vowing to wage a civil disobedience campaign against a new law they say discriminates against LGBT people and that has raised questions about what values the European Union stands for. The law, which...
Military19fortyfive.com

China’s Worst Nightmare: The U.S. Military Could Land Troops On the Senkaku Islands

U.S. troops landing on the Senkaku Islands? Could be. Last year Lieutenant General Kevin Schneider, the commander of U.S. forces based in Japan, launched the U.S.-Japanese exercise Keen Sword 21 with words to that effect. Keen Sword brings together units from all four U.S. military services together with their brethren from the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF). Announced General Schneider on board a Japanese warship, the allied force demonstrated “the ability to move a few people” around Japan’s southwestern islands.
POTUSNPR

A Report Clears Federal Officials Who Were Suspended By A Trump Appointee Over VOA

A federal inspector general's investigation has exonerated six government executives who were suspended last year after raising red flags about actions taken by then-President Donald Trump's appointee at the parent agency of the Voice of America. The State Department inspector general's reports, reviewed by NPR, say U.S. Agency for Global...
Military19fortyfive.com

Was an Israeli F-35 Hit by a Russian-Made Missile in Syria?

The F-35 is one of the world’s most advanced fifth-generation fighter multirole fighter aircraft, and it is now in service with several different air and naval services around the world. F-35 Hit By a Missile?. One such operator is Israel, and in 2017 rumors emerged that an Israeli F-35 had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy