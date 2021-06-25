Cancel
Public Health

Consumers Have Been Eager to Return to Pre-Covid Drinking Routines, Says Anheuser-Busch InBev CEO

By Pia Singh, CNBC
NBC Philadelphia
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a CNBC interview Friday, outgoing Anheuser-Busch InBev CEO Carlos Brito discussed post-pandemic consumer lifestyles and shifting industry trends. "We saw that a lot of the new normal was just like the old normal in that people were dying to go back to old habits," Brito said. The company's stock...

#Anheuser Busch Inbev#Ab Inbev#Ceo#Covid#Anheuser Busch Inbev#Cnbc#Ab Inbev#North American#Sabmiller
Businessfooddive.com

AB InBev names company veteran to head its Anheuser-Busch division

AB InBev appointed Brendan Whitworth as president of its North America operations and CEO of Anheuser-Busch starting July 1, the company said in a statement. Whitworth currently is the company’s U.S. chief sales officer and he has held various commercial leadership positions in the U.S. for the last 8 years. He succeeds Michel Doukeris, who is transitioning to the role of global CEO of AB InBev, at the beginning of next month.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Anheuser-Busch InBev names new North American chief

Anheuser-Busch InBev named a new leader for its North American operations Monday. Brendan Whitworth, the company’s current U.S. chief sales officer, will take over Thursday when current North American chief Michel Doukeris becomes CEO. The North American division, which is headquartered in St. Louis, has been challenged in recent years...
Economymarketingdive.com

Molson Coors ending production of Coors Seltzer, Brewbound reports

Molson Coors Beverage is ending production of Coors Seltzer, Brewbound reported, citing a memo from the company to its wholesalers. The Chicago-based beverage maker has asked wholesalers to sell through the remaining inventory they have in stock, according to the message. The discontinuation of Coors Seltzer will allow the company...
Public Healthnutritionaloutlook.com

How has COVID-19 changed consumer food and drink preferences?

Ingredient suppliers share their latest research on how consumer attitudes towards functional foods and beverages changed over the past year. Like many consumer categories, the food and drink market saw marked shifts in purchasing behavior throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies that supply health-promoting ingredients for functional food and beverages have been tracking these trends and are advising their clients on how these shifts could reshape the lay of the land ahead.
Saint Louis, MOKOMU

Anheuser-Busch kicks off beer giveaway as US nears vaccination goal

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Anheuser-Busch is preparing to open its taps as the U.S. inches closer to a vaccine milestone. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Budweiser brewer promised last month that once 70% of American adults are at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19, it would buy a beer for anyone 21 or older.
BusinesseMarketer

Anheuser-Busch InBev’s inclusive marketing efforts start from within

Many brands are striving to better reflect real-world diversity in an effort to strengthen their relationships with consumers. For Anheuser-Busch InBev, that work begins internally. We recently spoke with Jodi Harris, global vice president of marketing culture and capabilities at Anheuser-Busch InBev, about what the company’s inclusivity efforts look like...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

BUD has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus increased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.
Economymodernreaders.com

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €66.62 ($78.37).
Drinksmodernreaders.com

Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,752 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Drinkskkoh.com

#BoycottHeineken Trends in UK After Brewer Celebrates Vaccines

Heineken NV ran a minute-long ad on social media Thursday showing senior citizens dancing in a nightclub and racing to skinny-dip at a nearby beach. It ended with the message, “The night belongs to the vaccinated. Time to join them.”. By Friday, bands of aggrieved users on Twitter were threatening...
Drinkssportswar.com

Fun fact: Guess how much Anheuser-Busch spent on advertising in 2017.

Anheuser-Busch InBev – the largest beer advertiser in the U.S. In 2017, Anheuser-Busch spent a total of 1.54 billion U.S. dollars on advertising in the United States, including spending on traditional and online media.Jan 14, 2021. They spend over $171K PER HOUR in 2017 on advertising their product! They wouldn't...
RetailForbes

Boston Beer: Stock Affected With Peak In Hard Seltzer Growth

Boston Beer Company stock (NYSE: SAM) has dropped more than 12% in just the last one month and currently trades at $959. This drop was mainly due to fear of hard seltzer’s growth having peaked as of now. Hard seltzer has been growing at triple-digits over the last several years and continued this impressive growth even during the pandemic. Hard seltzer’s popularity has caused many new brands to flood the market, but Mark Anthony Brands’ White Claw and Boston Beer’s Truly dominate the seltzer segment with over 70% combined share. This growth in the category led to a sharp rally of 30% in SAM’s stock between January and April 2021. However, since then the stock has been declining due to some analysts believing that hard seltzer growth has peaked, which has led to a couple of hedge funds reducing their exposure to SAM stock. As consumers were locked in their homes, they stocked up on hard seltzer and other alcoholic beverages, leading to the robust sales growth. But now, as consumers are heading out to bars and restaurants again, hard seltzer doesn’t have nearly as much on-premise traction as it does at packaged goods stores and the like. This has driven SAM’s stock down 12% over the last month.
EconomyNBC New York

Credit Suisse CEO Says Sustainable Investing No Longer Means Lower Returns

The term ESG, which stands for environmental, social and governance, has become a hot topic in recent years. A wide range of companies are attempting to boost their credentials by developing business practices that chime with ESG-linked criteria. The CEO of banking giant Credit Suisse told CNBC that the coronavirus...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Jushi Appoints Former Anheuser Busch Executive As COO

Cannabis operator Jushi Holdings Inc (OTC: JUSHF) has appointed former Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa (NYSE: BUD) global supply chain executive Leonardo Garcia-Berg as the company’s Chief Operations Officer. Garcia-Berg will be responsible for driving growth strategies and efficiencies and coaching and developing team members across the company’s grower-processor facilities. Garcia-Berg...
Food & Drinksthedallasnews.net

Diet Soft Drink Market to see Massive Growth by 2026 | PepsiCo, Keurig Dr Pepper, Nestle

Latest released the research study on Global Diet Soft Drink Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Diet Soft Drink Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Diet Soft Drink.
Businessshankennewsdaily.com

Exclusive: Ste. Michelle Wine Estates Sold To Private Equity Firm Sycamore Partners For $1.2 Billion

One of the largest winemakers in the U.S. is set to change hands. Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, a driving force behind the development of the Washington wine category over the past few decades, is being sold by corporate parent Altria to New York-based private equity firm Sycamore Partners in a deal worth $1.2 billion. The all-cash transaction is expected to close in the second half of the year, subject to obtaining financing and other customary closing conditions.

