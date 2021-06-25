Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Agriculture IoT Market worth $18.1 billion by 2026

thedallasnews.net
 16 days ago

According to the new market research report "Agriculture IoT Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Hardware, Application (Precision Farming, Precision Forestry, Precision Livestock, Precision Aquaculture, Smart Greenhouse), Farm Size, Production Stage, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Agriculture IoT Market is estimated to grow from USD 11.4 billion in 2021 to USD 18.1 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 9.8% during 2021–2026. The growth of the agriculture IoT market is driven by factors such as increasing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) by farmers and growers, growing focus on livestock monitoring and disease detection, high demand for fresh produce, population growth, loss of arable land, surging adoption of aquaculture monitoring and feed optimization devices in developing countries, and strong government support for precision farming practices.

www.thedallasnews.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Precision Agriculture#Market Research#Agriculture Industry#Market Intelligence#Precision Forestry#Smart Greenhouse#Marketsandmarkets#Cagr#Gps Gnss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Country
Finland
Country
Norway
Country
Spain
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
Country
India
News Break
Industry
Country
Sweden
Country
Switzerland
News Break
Market Analysis
Country
Brazil
Related
Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

Chloromethanes Market By Business Demand, Driving Factors, Competitor Analysis, Market Share and Industry Growth Forecast 2021-2029 | AkzoNobelN.V, KEMONE, Solvay, DowChemical

Chloromethanes Market report deals with the new business challenges and investment research on Chloromethanes market which includes market attributes, industry structure, and competitive scenario, the problems, desire concepts, together with business strategies and market effectiveness. This is the meticulous market research report which studies the challenges, market structures, opportunities, driving forces, and competitive landscape of the business. This market report offers an in-depth investigation of the market driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for obtaining crucial insight into the market.
Marketswestfieldvoice.com

Dehydration Monitoring Systems Market to Witness Splendid Growth by Kenzen, Inc., BSX Technologies, EchoLabs, Nix, Inc., Bitome Inc.

The latest independent research document on Global Dehydration Monitoring Systems Industry examine investment in market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

High-end Furniture Market Future Prospects 2026 | Hadley Rose, Pedrali Spa, Davidson

The High-end Furniture Market has witnessed continuous growth in past few years and is projected to grow at good pace during the forecast period of 2021-2026. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of High-end Furniture industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. Additionally, the study helps venture or emerging players in understanding the businesses to make well-informed decisions. Some of the major and emerging players within the market are Hadley Rose, Pedrali Spa, Davidson, Upholstery Techniques Cheltenham Ltd, Bonaldo S.P.A., Giemme Stile S.P.A, Opinion Ciatti S.r.l., John Sankey, Chaplins Furniture Limited & Vimercati.
Softwarethedallasnews.net

UAV Software Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | 3D Robotics, Airware, Drone Volt, PrecisionHawk

The latest study released on the Global UAV Software Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The UAV Software market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Electronicsthedallasnews.net

CCTV Digital Video Recorders Market to See Major Growth by 2026 | Dahua Technology, Hanwha Techwin, Panasonic

The latest study released on the Global CCTV Digital Video Recorders Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The CCTV Digital Video Recorders market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Telecom Order Management Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Cerillion, Cognizant, Ericsson

The latest study released on the Global Telecom Order Management Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Telecom Order Management market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Coastal Surveillance Systems Market to Witness Revolutionary Growth by 2026 | Thales Group, Kongsberg Gruppen, Elbit Systems

The latest study released on the Global Coastal Surveillance Systems Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Coastal Surveillance Systems market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Gluten Free Products Market to See Massive Growth by 2026 | Boulder Brands, General Mills, Hero Group

The latest study released on the Global Gluten Free Products Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Gluten Free Products market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Manned Security Services Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Securitas, Allied Universal, Tops Security

The latest study released on the Global Manned Security Services Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Manned Security Services market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Clinical Data Management System Market to Witness Remarkable Growth by 2026 | Medidata, Oracle, IBM, PAREXEL

The latest independent research document on Global Clinical Data Management System examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Clinical Data Management System study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Clinical Data Management System market report advocates analysis of Medidata, Oracle, IBM, PAREXEL Informatics, BioClinica, Medrio, Forte Research Systems, Taimei Technology, Ofni Systems, Fortress Medical Systems, OpenClinica & ClinCapture.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Spice Oleoresin Market: Europe to Remain Largest Consumer in the Spice Oleoresin Market for the Foreseeable Future, Says Fairfield Market Research

Spice oleoresins are free from enzymes and microorganisms, have highly potent active components, and are more affordable than food formulators because of their longer shelf life. Spice oleoresins add a standardized flavour almost 20x stronger than conventional spices on a per kilo basis. Spice oleoresins are oil and fat soluble and add colour to foodstuffs. Therefore, spice oleoresins are used to replace food colourants and artificial flavouring in the food & beverages industry. Spice oleoresins provide the body with a source of antioxidants and have medicinal and anti-inflammatory properties, making them invaluable in the pharmaceutical industry. There has also been a sizeable uptake for spice oleoresins in cosmetics such as toiletries, skincare, and perfumes directly benefiting the spice oleoresin market.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Bitcoin Information Service Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Bitcoin Magazine, ChainDD, CoinDesk

Latest released the research study on Global Bitcoin Information Service Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Bitcoin Information Service Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Bitcoin Information Service. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Bitcoinist (Hungary),Bitcoin Magazine (United States),CryptoSlate (United Kingdom),ChainDD (United States),CoinDesk LLC (United States),Null Tx (United States),Reddit Inc. (United States),CoinTelegraph (United States),CCN Money (United States),NewsBTC (United Kingdom).
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Mobile Resource Management (MRM) Market is Set to Experience a Revolutionary Growth | Spireon, AT&T, Trimble, Garmin, Verizon Communications

The latest independent research document on Global Mobile Resource Management (MRM) examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Mobile Resource Management (MRM) study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Mobile Resource Management (MRM) market report advocates analysis of Spireon, AT&T, Trimble, Garmin, Verizon Communications, Descartes, CalAmp, Telogis, AppLocation Systems, Masternaut, Teletrac Navman, SkyBitz, PeopleNet Communications, Telenav & Transics International.
Softwarethedallasnews.net

Web Scraper Software Market is Booming Worldwide | Diggernaut, PilotFish, Mozenda

Latest released the research study on Global Web Scraper Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Web Scraper Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Web Scraper Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Diggernaut, LLC. (United States),Hangzhou Duosuan Technology Co., Ltd. (China),SysNucleus (India),Phantom Buster (France),PilotFish, Inc. (United States),Mozenda, Inc. (United States),Diffbot Technologies Corp. (United States),Apify (Czech Republic),Sequentum (United States),Dexi ApS (United Kingdom),Datopian (United Kingdom),ParseHub (Canada),Octopus Data Inc. (United States),UiPath (United States),Newprosoft (United States),Import.io (United States).
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Silicon Photomultiplier Market Size, Opportunities, Trends, Products, Revenue Analysis, For 2021-2027

Reports and Data has added a new report titled "Global Silicon Photomultiplier Market Research Report" to its ever-expanding database that provides a comprehensive and analytical assessment of the key challenges and limitations faced by the market. The report offers significant information about the business landscape while focusing on the current and emerging trends of the market. The document pays special attention on the growth opportunities and prospects that are expected to influence the profitability of the market over the forecast period. It also discusses in detail about the challenges and restraints that might affect market growth over the forecast period.
Industrythedallasnews.net

Electrical Steel Market by Type, Application, End-Use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

According to the new market research report "Electrical Steel Market By Application (Transformers, Motors, Inductors), Type (Grain Oriented, Non Grain Oriented) End-Use Industry (Energy, Automotive, Manufacturing, Household Appliances), And Region (NA, EU, APAC, MEA, SA) - Global Forecast To 2025″, The electrical steel market size is estimated to be USD 31.5 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 45.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2020 to 2025. Increasing investment, coupled with growth in energy industry across the globa is expected to drive the growth of electrical steel market. However, the recent outbreak of Covid-19 is expected to have a severe impact on the electrical steel market.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

eLearning Localization Service Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Dynamic Language, Globalme Localization, Morningside translations

Latest released the research study on Global eLearning Localization Service Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. eLearning Localization Service Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the eLearning Localization Service. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are AMPLEXOR International, S.A. (Luxembourg),Dynamic Language (United States),Andovar Pte Ltd. (Singapore),Welocalize Life Sciences (United States),Globalme Localization Inc. (Canada),Interpro Translation Solutions, Inc. (United States),inWhatLanguage (United States),Morningside translations Inc. (United States).
Cell Phonesthedallasnews.net

Mobile Marketing Market Is Booming Worldwide with Strong Growth: IBM,Twitter, OpenMarket

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Mobile Marketing Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Mobile Marketing Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Mobile Marketing market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Mobile Marketing Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Industrial AR Platforms Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants PTC, Atheer, Augmentir

Latest released the research study on Global Industrial AR Platforms Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Industrial AR Platforms Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Industrial AR Platforms. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are PTC, Inc. (United States),Atheer, Inc. (United States),Robocortex (France),Augmentir, Inc. (United States),DAQRI (United States),Inscape (France),PaleBlue (United States),Proceedix (Belgium).

Comments / 0

Community Policy