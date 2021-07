According to the North Carolina Department of Commerce’s latest available data, unemployment rose slightly in Union County from 3.5 to 3.6% during the month of May. Union County is doing far better than it was at this time a year ago, when May numbers showed that 11.0% of the eligible workforce was unemployed in the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since last summer, unemployment has dropped almost eight percentage points. According to the DOC, Union County had an overall labor force of 122,257 in May, while 4,438 people were unemployed.