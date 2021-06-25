Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Apple TV+ shares official trailer for musical comedy ‘Schmigadoon!’ ahead of July 16 premiere

By Evan Selleck
idownloadblog.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple TV+ has been gearing up to launch a new musical comedy series for quite some time. And with its star-studded cast, it’s been on the radar of a lot of people. And today we finally get our first look (in motion) of the upcoming show. Today, Apple TV+ shared...

www.idownloadblog.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dove Cameron
Person
Alan Cumming
Person
Jaime Camil
Person
Cecily Strong
Person
Fred Armisen
Person
Lorne Michaels
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy Series#Official Trailer#Musical Comedy#Academy Award
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Apple
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesoklahoman.com

Kristin Chenoweth stars in new musical comedy 'Schmigadoon!' streaming soon on Apple TV+

As Broadway warms up for its eagerly awaited return in September, fans of musical theater might want to consider a jaunt to "Schmigadoon!," thanks to the magic of streaming. "When I got the call about this, I just laughed my butt off," said Kristin Chenoweth, one of the stars of the musical-comedy series, premiering July 16 on the Apple TV+ streaming service.
TV SeriesMacdaily News

Apple TV+’s ‘Ted Lasso’ re-enters list of top 10 streaming TV shows ahead of July 23rd Season 2 premiere

Ted Lasso will return for season two on Friday, July 23, 2021 on Apple TV+. The 12-episode second season will premiere with the first episode, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday. In anticipation, season 1 of Ted Lasso has re-entered Reelgood’s list of top 10 streaming TV shows based on millions of users in America who tuned in to watch from June 23 – 29, 2021.
Video Gameslrmonline.com

New Foundation Trailer Reveals Premiere Date On Apple TV+

Foundation trailer which reveals the premiere date on Apple TV+. Foundation is based on the series of novels by American sci-fi author Isaac Asimov. The book initially consisted of a trilogy, Foundation, Foundation and Empire, and Second Foundation. However in later life Asimov also wrote two prequel books, and two sequel books for the series.
BusinessA.V. Club

Apple shares premiere date and new teaser for Isaac Asimov adaptation Foundation

Apple is still leaning heavily into the “quality over quantity” approach to its Apple TV+ streaming platform, at least in terms of budgets and scopes and themes (which is why it will presumably continue to just make its own stuff rather than fight over the licensing rights to various NBC sitcoms), and that seems more true than ever with this trailer for Foundation—the platform’s upcoming adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s legendary sci-fi saga. The previous teaser, released last summer, was mostly quick, context-less clips from the show paired with people talking about how Important the books are and how Important the show will be, but the new trailer is all about big sci-fi action and big talk about big ideas. There’s not telling if the show will be good, but nobody can accuse Apple of just slapping this thing together.
CelebritiesKTVB

Cecily Strong Talks Future on 'SNL' and Working on the Musical Comedy 'Schmigadoon!' (Exclusive)

Fresh off season 46 of Saturday Night Live, Cecily Strong is starring in her first original series, a musical comedy titled Schmigadoon! While the actor has made a number of appearances on everything from Great News to Superstore, the Apple TV+ project marks the first time the longtime and Emmy-nominated SNL performer is stepping out on her own as the lead, playing one-half of a couple who gets stuck in a 1940s musical town during a backpacking trip to save their relationship.
TV SeriesFirst Showing

Trapped in a Musical Town - Apple's 'Schmigadoon!' Series Trailer

"We're smart, we found our way out of Ikea. We'll find our way out of here." Apple has released an official trailer for Schmigadoon!, a wacky fun musical comedy series debuting this July on the streaming service. In this parody of 1940s musicals, backpacking couple Melissa and Josh get trapped in "Schmigadoon", a magical town filled with singing and dancing townspeople, and learn they can’t leave without finding true love—which they thought they already had. This is a clever concept, and it's going to be so amusing to see them play with this as a series! All of the episodes are directed by Barry Sonnenfeld, only adding to the potential for this to be incredible. Schmigadoon! stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key as the couple Melissa & Josh, who come across the wonderfully talented Fred Armisen, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ariana DeBose, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, and Aaron Tveit. As goofy as this whole setup is, this actually looks like amusing and east to enjoy musical fun.
Moviesblackfilm.com

Watch The Trailer for Wild Rom-Com ‘First Date’ Ahead of July 2 Premier

First Date, a film by Manuel Crosby & Darren Knapp, recently released its official trailer. The rom-com with lots of surprising twists made its world premier at this years Sundance Film Festival in the Next feature category. The film is headed up by newcomers Tyson Brown and Shelby Duclos which is headed to theaters and On Demand on July 2.
TV & VideosGeekTyrant

Fantastic Trailer for Musical Comedy Series SCHMIGADOON! Starring Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key

Apple TV+ has released a new trailer for their fun new series Schmigadoon!, a musical comedy that follows a couple, played by Cecily Strong (SNL) and Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele), into a real-life musical land that they can’t escape from. The series also features some great musical talents including Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Fred Armisen, Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski, and Ann Harada, as well as an appearance by the great Martin Short.
TV & Videosithinkdiff.com

New Apple TV+ docuseries ‘Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson’ will premiere on July 30

New Apple TV+ documentary series dedicated to the creative process of musical innovation ‘Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson’ will premiere on July 30, 2021, worldwide. Produced by Oscar and Grammy award-winning producer and artist, Mark Ronson, the new docuseries will explore the “intersection of technology and musical innovation with his heroes and fellow hitmakers—including Paul McCartney, DJ Premier, Charli XCX, Dave Grohl, and Questlove.”
TV Seriespunchdrunkcritics.com

Apple TV+ Goes FULL Sci-Fi In The Second Trailer For ‘Foundation’

Foundation is one of Apple TV+’s flagship shows for their new season of original programming and it SHOWS. This new trailer for Foundation, which not only looks like the best Hollywood has to offer in terms of effects but has booked a cast that’s second to none. Don’t take my word for it, check out this list. You have Jared Harris as Dr. Hari Seldon, Lee Pace as Brother Day, Lou Llobell as Gaal Dornick, Leah Harvey as Salvor Hardin, Laura Birn as Demerze, and Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk.
TV SeriesInverse

Mythic Quest Season 3 release date, plot, trailer, cast, for the Apple TV comedy

How many butt holes do you think Pootie Shoe would give Mythic Quest Season 2? I want to say: Five out of five. Arguably one of the most underrated TV comedies of the streaming age, Mythic Quest has wrapped an incredible second season on Apple TV+. With the creators logged off (for now), many questions remain unanswered about what’s next for Ian, Poppy, and the rest of the overworked employees at Mythic Quest HQ. But will there be a third season of Mythic Quest?
MoviesPosted by
InsideHook

The Best Movies, TV, Books and Music for July

Welcome to Culture Hound, InsideHook’s deep dive into the month’s most important cultural happenings, pop and otherwise. A spin-off of What We Do in the Shadows (the original film), this New Zealand-set paranormal police procedural/mockumentary was created by Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement, and pretty much answers the question “What if The X-Files was funny?” (7/11, The CW)
TV & VideosDecider

‘Schmigadoon’ Review: Apple TV+’s Love Letter to Musicals is Your Summer Comedy Obsession

I know the exact moment I fell in love with Apple TV+‘s new musical comedy series Schmigadoon!. About halfway through the first episode, Cecily Strong‘s Melissa decides to explore the strange, theatrical town of Schmigadoon on her own. Her boyfriend Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) is passed out asleep in his quaint little bed in the Schmigadoon inn and she finds herself alone with the town rapscallion Danny Bailey (Aaron Tveit). Their small talk soon turns into a hilarious pastiche of classic Rodgers and Hammerstein flirtation songs with Danny singing he won’t fall for Melissa. She thinks it’s all a performance designed for tourists — quipping that he needs a better agent — but eventually he takes her in his arms. The juxtaposition of Tveit earnestly singing his heart out and Strong’s discomfort written on her face made me howl. And I simply couldn’t stop laughing after that. Schmigadoon! is joy incarnate.
TV SeriesInverse

Foundation Apple TV trailer changes the books in one major way

Television’s next science-fiction epic is almost upon us. And Apple’s ambitious take on Isaac Asimov’s Foundation series, premiering September 24 this year, looks like it will at least be a philosophically faithful adaptation of the source material, though the TV series is taking creative liberties elsewhere. You’ve got revolutionary Hari...
TV Seriesimdb.com

July TV Premieres: 21 New Shows to Look Out for This Month

Imagine, if you will, a time not too long ago when the heart of summer was a pause in the TV calendar. With the sun high overhead, people would flock to pools and beaches and other places to cool off. Networks would be regrouping for the fall programming resurgence while conceding to the power of the movie blockbuster.

Comments / 0

Community Policy