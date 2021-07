TOKYO (AP) — Japan is backing off a forecast of how many gold medals it will win at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics that are set to open next month. The Japanese Olympic Committee said 30 gold medals was the target just a few months before the pandemic hit. The Japanese Olympic committee president now says that's no longer the goal. Yasuhiro Yamashita says: “In regard to whether it's important to achieve 30 (gold) medals, I would have to answer clearly ‘no.'” Predicting performance could be a problem for many countries. The pandemic has disrupted qualifying events, thrown training into turmoil, and raised questions about the effectiveness worldwide tests for doping.