Google Fi’s VPN service launches on iPhone

By Christian Zibreg
idownloadblog.com
 16 days ago

Google Fi’s VPN service is hitting Apple’s iOS platform, protecting your security and privacy by encrypting network traffic via unsecured public Wi-Fi connections on iPhone and iPad. STORY HIGHLIGHTS:. Google Fi subscribers on iOS can now use the built-in VPN feature. VPN functionality requires Google Fi for iOS version 3.5.

www.idownloadblog.com
