Consumers Have Been Eager to Return to Pre-Covid Drinking Routines, Says Anheuser-Busch InBev CEO

By Pia Singh, CNBC
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a CNBC interview Friday, outgoing Anheuser-Busch InBev CEO Carlos Brito discussed post-pandemic consumer lifestyles and shifting industry trends. "We saw that a lot of the new normal was just like the old normal in that people were dying to go back to old habits," Brito said. The company's stock...

Businessfooddive.com

AB InBev names company veteran to head its Anheuser-Busch division

AB InBev appointed Brendan Whitworth as president of its North America operations and CEO of Anheuser-Busch starting July 1, the company said in a statement. Whitworth currently is the company’s U.S. chief sales officer and he has held various commercial leadership positions in the U.S. for the last 8 years. He succeeds Michel Doukeris, who is transitioning to the role of global CEO of AB InBev, at the beginning of next month.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Anheuser-Busch InBev names new North American chief

Anheuser-Busch InBev named a new leader for its North American operations Monday. Brendan Whitworth, the company’s current U.S. chief sales officer, will take over Thursday when current North American chief Michel Doukeris becomes CEO. The North American division, which is headquartered in St. Louis, has been challenged in recent years...
Economymarketingdive.com

Molson Coors ending production of Coors Seltzer, Brewbound reports

Molson Coors Beverage is ending production of Coors Seltzer, Brewbound reported, citing a memo from the company to its wholesalers. The Chicago-based beverage maker has asked wholesalers to sell through the remaining inventory they have in stock, according to the message. The discontinuation of Coors Seltzer will allow the company...
Public Healthnutritionaloutlook.com

How has COVID-19 changed consumer food and drink preferences?

Ingredient suppliers share their latest research on how consumer attitudes towards functional foods and beverages changed over the past year. Like many consumer categories, the food and drink market saw marked shifts in purchasing behavior throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies that supply health-promoting ingredients for functional food and beverages have been tracking these trends and are advising their clients on how these shifts could reshape the lay of the land ahead.
Saint Louis, MOKOMU

Anheuser-Busch kicks off beer giveaway as US nears vaccination goal

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Anheuser-Busch is preparing to open its taps as the U.S. inches closer to a vaccine milestone. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Budweiser brewer promised last month that once 70% of American adults are at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19, it would buy a beer for anyone 21 or older.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

BUD has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus increased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.
BusinesseMarketer

Anheuser-Busch InBev’s inclusive marketing efforts start from within

Many brands are striving to better reflect real-world diversity in an effort to strengthen their relationships with consumers. For Anheuser-Busch InBev, that work begins internally. We recently spoke with Jodi Harris, global vice president of marketing culture and capabilities at Anheuser-Busch InBev, about what the company’s inclusivity efforts look like...
Drinksmodernreaders.com

Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,752 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Drinkskkoh.com

#BoycottHeineken Trends in UK After Brewer Celebrates Vaccines

Heineken NV ran a minute-long ad on social media Thursday showing senior citizens dancing in a nightclub and racing to skinny-dip at a nearby beach. It ended with the message, “The night belongs to the vaccinated. Time to join them.”. By Friday, bands of aggrieved users on Twitter were threatening...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report released on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the consumer goods maker will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.
Food & Drinks12tomatoes.com

Why Mexican Coke Tastes Better Than Coke In The USA

If you have ever traveled to Mexico and ordered a Coca-Cola, you may already know that there is quite a difference in the taste. Even though it is a very popular drink in any part of the world, there is a difference between Mexican Coke and Coke in the United States. Smithsonian helps us to understand the difference.
Public HealthPosted by
Indy100

Anti-vaxxers are not happy with Heineken’s new advert

Heineken has released an advert encouraging people to get vaccinated and anti-vaxxers are furious. The advert shows a group of elderly individuals dancing in a nightclub and frolicking in the sea while (of course) drinking beer. Captioned: “The night begins to the vaccinated. Join them,” the video is a scene...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

Could Pfizer and Moderna Be in Trouble After the Latest COVID Vaccine Findings?

Messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines could potentially provide immunity for years, according to recent findings. Extended protection against COVID-19 could significantly cut into recurring revenue for Pfizer, BioNTech, and Moderna. It's still too early to know if mRNA vaccines will actually provide that extended protection. Long-lasting COVID-19 vaccines? That could be...
DrinksWellsville Daily Reporter

Bill Pullman featured in promo: Anheuser-Busch giving away free beer over July 4th

Hornell native featured in promotion as Budweiser will give away a free beer to Americans during the July 4 holiday to celebrate vaccination progress. Anheuser-Busch and Hornell native Bill Pullman are teaming up to celebrate America's progress in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic this July 4 weekend. Remember Anheuser-Busch’s promise to...
EconomyNBC Miami

Credit Suisse CEO Says Sustainable Investing No Longer Means Lower Returns

The term ESG, which stands for environmental, social and governance, has become a hot topic in recent years. A wide range of companies are attempting to boost their credentials by developing business practices that chime with ESG-linked criteria. The CEO of banking giant Credit Suisse told CNBC that the coronavirus...
Drinksjust-drinks.com

Anheuser-Busch InBev’s Cutwater Spirits Pina Colada RTD – Product Launch

Location – The US, available nation-wide in the off-premise channel. Price – SRP of US$13.99 per four-pack of 12oz (35.5cl) cans on Drizly. Anheuser-Busch InBev has released another Cutwater pre-mixed cocktail variant. Piña Colada joins more than 20 pre-mix cocktails in the Cutwater Spirits RTD range. The new flavour is...
DrinksPosted by
IBTimes

Heineken Beer Boycott: Anti-Vaxxers Say ‘Good Riddance’ To Dutch Brewer's Beer

Heineken is the latest company to come under fire an ad campaign that celebrates those that have received their COVID vaccine. In a promotion posted to social media, Heineken’s campaign depicts a group of seniors that are enjoying themselves in a bar, club, and at the beach that runs with the tagline, “The night belongs to the vaccinated. Time to join them.”

