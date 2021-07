Celebrities have been coming out in droves to support Britney Spears following her testimony in her conservatorship case on June 23rd. The pop star told L.A. judge Brenda Penny how desperately she wants out of her 13-year-long conservatorship—controlled by her father, Jamie Spears—and shared shocking accounts of what her life has been like for more than a decade. Some celebrities who have spoken out have a personal connection to Spears, like ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, while others are simply fans who want better for her. Now fellow pop star Christina Aguilera is making her own passionate statement about Spears' life.