In historic discovery, scientists find human ancestor that interbred with ancient humans

Nesher Ramla homo is a newly discovered hominin that was found living in modern day Israel 120,000 to 140,000 years ago, though it may have arrived earlier.

The Nasher Ramla homo were capable of doing the same things as the other hominins and lived close by the other groups.

Nesher Ramla homo interbred with Neanderthals and Homo sapiens.

Researchers found a new hominin, which are species regarded as human, directly ancestral to humans or very closely related to humans, and it is called the Nesher Ramla homo. It lived in the eastern Mediterranean in modern day Israel and Arabia.

Some 120,000 years ago when the Nesher Ramla homo lived, Homo sapiens lived in the same landscape, as did Neanderthals, who were living throughout Eurasia, or the continental area comprising all of Europe and Asia, Business Insider reported.

The Nasher Ramla homo were capable of doing the same things as the other hominins and lived close by the other two groups, and researchers say they interbred.

"They lived together and interacted with another," Rachel Sarig, senior researcher at Dan David Center for human evolution and biohistory research, told Insider.

“They were hunter-gatherers living in small groups, hunting animals like rhinos, horses, and deer," she said. "[They are] not very different in their abilities from other groups."

Sarig and her colleagues also noticed a new jaw bone, chunks of skull and a tooth that was found in the Nesher Ramla sinkhole in Israel.

A distinctive feature about the Nasher Ramla homo is that it did not have a chin, but had a flatter, squatter head compared to the other hominins, and it could be a “pre-Neanderthal” of some kind.

The Neanderthal and Homo sapiens interbred with the Nesher Ramla homo, and two new studies published in Science show that Nesher Ramla homo helped influence the shaping of their looks and their lives.

This could answer a genetic missing link: It could explain how Neanderthals got genes from Homo sapiens before the latter species arrived in Europe.

Evidence from the sinkhole also suggests that the three hominins also shared techniques in making flint tools.

