Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

In historic discovery, scientists find human ancestor that interbred with ancient humans

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WSVol_0afCZYnB00
  • Nesher Ramla homo is a newly discovered hominin that was found living in modern day Israel 120,000 to 140,000 years ago, though it may have arrived earlier.
  • The Nasher Ramla homo were capable of doing the same things as the other hominins and lived close by the other groups.
  • Nesher Ramla homo interbred with Neanderthals and Homo sapiens.

Researchers found a new hominin, which are species regarded as human, directly ancestral to humans or very closely related to humans, and it is called the Nesher Ramla homo. It lived in the eastern Mediterranean in modern day Israel and Arabia.

Some 120,000 years ago when the Nesher Ramla homo lived, Homo sapiens lived in the same landscape, as did Neanderthals, who were living throughout Eurasia, or the continental area comprising all of Europe and Asia, Business Insider reported.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

The Nasher Ramla homo were capable of doing the same things as the other hominins and lived close by the other two groups, and researchers say they interbred.

"They lived together and interacted with another," Rachel Sarig, senior researcher at Dan David Center for human evolution and biohistory research, told Insider.

“They were hunter-gatherers living in small groups, hunting animals like rhinos, horses, and deer," she said. "[They are] not very different in their abilities from other groups."

Sarig and her colleagues also noticed a new jaw bone, chunks of skull and a tooth that was found in the Nesher Ramla sinkhole in Israel.

A distinctive feature about the Nasher Ramla homo is that it did not have a chin, but had a flatter, squatter head compared to the other hominins, and it could be a “pre-Neanderthal” of some kind.

The Neanderthal and Homo sapiens interbred with the Nesher Ramla homo, and two new studies published in Science show that Nesher Ramla homo helped influence the shaping of their looks and their lives.

This could answer a genetic missing link: It could explain how Neanderthals got genes from Homo sapiens before the latter species arrived in Europe.

Evidence from the sinkhole also suggests that the three hominins also shared techniques in making flint tools.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Hill

The Hill

263K+
Followers
27K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Evolution#Modern Humans#Human Species#Interbred#Ancestor#Neanderthals#Business Insider#Dan David Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Facebook
Related
Scienceinews.co.uk

A new species of ancient human has been discovered – known as Dragon Man

A new species of ancient human discovered in China may replace Neanderthals as our closest relative and potentially reshape the understanding of human evolution, according to a new study. Dubbed Homo longi or “Dragon Man”, the species was identified from a 146,000-year-old skull fossil of a 50-year-old man, known as...
Wildlifeyale.edu

Barks in the night lead to the discovery of new species

The raucous calls of tree hyraxes — small, herbivorous mammals — reverberate through the night in the forests of West and Central Africa, but their sound differs depending on the location. Tree hyraxes living between the Volta and Niger rivers make a barking call that is distinct from the shrieking...
WorldPosted by
TheDailyBeast

The Cruel and Twisted Discoveries at Germany’s Stonehenge

When you think of Stonehenge what do you think of? England? Druids? Partygoers celebrating the solstice? A unique piece of ancient heritage? Chances are that you don’t think of Germany. As it turns out, however, Saxony-Anhalt has its own Early Bronze Age wooden henge—Ringheiligtum Pömmelter—and recent excavations have added more detail to its dark and distinctive history.
ScienceThe Guardian

Massive human head in Chinese well forces scientists to rethink evolution

The discovery of a huge fossilised skull that was wrapped up and hidden in a Chinese well nearly 90 years ago has forced scientists to rewrite the story of human evolution. Analysis of the remains has revealed a new branch of the human family tree that points to a previously unknown sister group more closely related to modern humans than the Neanderthals.
WildlifePosted by
LiveScience

Peculiar parasitic fungi discovered growing out of the rectum of a 50 million-year-old fossilized ant

Scientists have identified a new species of extinct parasitic fungus bursting from the backside of a 50 million-year-old ant, all perfectly preserved in amber. In addition to the bulbous mushroom protruding from the ant's rectum, evidence of the freaky fungus can be seen throughout the body of its unlucky host. The ant likely died as a result of its fungal infection and was fortuitously fixed in tree resin (which fossilizes into amber) shortly afterward. It is the oldest example of a fungal parasite ever discovered in ants.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Flesh eating parasites multiplying across US due to climate crisis

Experts have warned that climate crisis and land-use changes could be creating a conducive environment for flesh-eating leishmania parasites to infect more people in the US.Numerous studies by climate researchers across the world have already highlighted the increasing risk of insect and pest-borne tropical diseases spreading to temperate and colder parts of the world like Europe and parts of the US with rising global temperatures.As the climate crisis continues, scientists say tropical parasites, such as the one that causes leishmaniasis, may gain more favourable habitats, expanding access to immunologically naive hosts, and may even develop longer and more intense transmission...
WildlifeWrcbtv.com

In fossilized dinosaur poop, scientists find hidden treasure

You might think fossilized feces are only full of crap, but new research on one specimen has turned up a hidden treasure: a 230-million-year-old, previously undiscovered beetle species. Named Triamyxa coprolithica, the tiny beetles are also the first insects to be described from fossilized feces -- or coprolites -- and...
Sciencegentside.co.uk

In Yemen, a mysterious 100-metre deep 'well of hell' has geologists intrigued

'The well of hell' is what the Yemenis call the well of Barhout located in the Al-Mahra desert, near the border with Oman. It is mysterious, firstly because it is a natural wonder whose origin is neither known nor understood, which of course gives rise to many interpretations. But also because of its titanic size: 30 metres wide, its depth (still unexplored by man) is estimated at between 100 and 250 metres. So, is it a natural wonder or a conduit straight to hell?
ScienceNewsweek

Archaeologists Discover Skeletons of Children and Adults in Viking-Era Tombs

Swedish archaeologists have discovered seven Viking-era tombs in the ancient town of Sigtuna. While the Viking Age, which began around 800 A.D. and ended around 1050 A.D., was relatively short-lived, according to Sweden's official website, it cast a long shadow over European history. Famous for their seafaring capabilities, Scandinavian warriors sailed far and wide in search of countries to raid, earning a reputation for incredible ruthlessness in the process. By the 11th century, however, most Swedish Vikings had abandoned traditional pagan beliefs for Christianity, according to the website.
ReligionPosted by
SlashGear

Scientists say they’ve linked spirituality with a surprising brain circuit

A new study from Brigham and Women’s Hospital claims to have linked spirituality with a specific brain circuit, noting that such tendencies seem to be “deeply woven into our neuro-fabric.” The findings were made possible by using lesions in patients’ brains to map behaviors with specific brain circuits, as well as survey data from patients.
WildlifePosted by
The Independent

Scientists discover prehistoric giant ‘river boss’ crocodile in Australia

Scientists have discovered a new species of giant prehistoric crocodile that roamed south-east Queensland’s waterways millions of years ago, a finding which sheds more light on the evolutionary lineage of these large reptiles.According to the researchers, including Jorgo Ristevski from the University of Queensland in Australia, the new species, named Gunggamarandu maunala, is “one of the largest crocs to have ever inhabited” the continent.The genus name Gunggamarandu means “river boss,” and the species name maunala means “hole head” – referring to the large, hole-like openings located on top of the animal’s skull that served as a place for muscle attachment.“The name...
AgriculturePosted by
Daily Mail

Radioactive wild boars have been mating with pigs in the nuclear wasteland of Fukushima, resulting in an unusual new hybrid species, study finds

Japan's catastrophic Fukushima disaster in 2011 has resulted in a unique species of boar-pig, a new study reveals. Researchers investigating the effects of the nuclear disaster on animals in the area report that radiation has had no adverse effects on their genetics. However, wild boars (Sus scrofa leucomystax) have proliferated...
ScienceTennessee Tribune

Hencredible Find: Archeologists Discover Undamaged 1,000-Year-Old Chicken Egg

While excavating an ancient cesspit from the Islamic period (about 1,000 years ago), Israel Antiquities Authority archaeologists in Yavneh found a rare, unbroken chicken egg. The large-scale excavations, part of an urban expansion project in the city about 15 miles south of Tel Aviv, uncovered an extensive and diverse industrial area dating from the Byzantine period.
SciencePosted by
CNN

Mysterious ancient 'dragon man' joins the human family tree

(CNN) — Each generation has the gift of knowing more than the last, but we can never truly know everything -- and that's part of the wonder of being human. When researchers share findings about ancient life -- like the "dragon man" -- they help rewrite history. As satellites orbit this planet, we learn more about our corner of the universe. And as astronomers look beyond our solar system, they reveal the very secrets of the cosmos.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Recently Discovered Letter Written by Albert Einstein Discusses Link Between Physics and Biology – Seven Decades Before Evidence Emerges

Previously Unknown Letter Reveals Einstein’s Thinking on Bees, Birds and Physics. The 1949 letter by the physicist and Nobel laureate discusses bees, birds, and whether new physics principles could come from studying animal senses. It’s a position still being realized within physics to this day, with a growing body of...
Religionthewestsidegazette.com

Ancient Biblical Scroll Fragments Discovered In Israeli Cave Of Horror

In an operation that would put Indiana Jones to shame, a huge anti-looting dig carried out in the Judean Desert has unearthed historical finds of great significance, including fragments of ancient biblical scrolls, the 6,000-year-old skeleton of a young child, coins used by Jewish rebels and the oldest woven basket known to mankind.

Comments / 334

Community Policy