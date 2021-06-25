Album Review: The Mountain Goats – Dark in Here
Few bands ride the line between adventurous and consistent, quite like The Mountain Goats, even with their insane release schedule, as Dark in Here is their fourth record in the past two years. John Darnielle and his ever-expanding circle of collaborators have released some of the strangest concept albums over the past decade, ranging from wrestling and meth addiction to ’80s goth rock and organ harvesting colonies on the Moon. As a result, any of their albums that don’t immediately hook in listeners through sheer novelty are going to pale in comparison.music.mxdwn.com