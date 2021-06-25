Album Review: The Mountain Goats – Dark in Here

Hailing from Waterford, Ireland, Gavin Boyce first came to my attention with his 2012 track “Divine In You.” It became a staple in my DJ sets for years, and it’s been a delight to observe his artistic growth ever since. “Divine In You,” and the follow up “Haboo” showed a spark of something that’s sadly lacking in much of today’s electronic music: emotional intelligence. If you believe, as I do, that at its best music can provide something akin to a guided meditation, allowing us to explore the entire range of human feelings in a somewhat contained “safe space,” then music like Gavin’s stands out amid the noise. It’s always a joy to watch a producer, having mastered the challenges of actually creating and finishing a track, set out on the journey of infusing their music with as much sentiment and personality as they can. I think most people expect this sort of expressiveness from their jazz trumpet or rock guitar solos, but sadly it’s become too rare a phenomenon in instrumental electronic music for audiences to demand it. And it wasn’t always this way.