Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Enrico Serafino, A Pioneer In Piedmont Wine, Now With American Touch

By Per and Britt Karlsson
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Enrico Serafino winery in Piedmont was founded in 1878, when Enrico was only 24 years old. Perhaps one should call the winery Serafino Enrico instead since Serafino is the first name and Enrico the family name. At the time, Piedmont was not the rich and famous region that it is today but a quite poor region. But Enrico had ambitious plans. It was a busy time for Piedmont’s wine industry, shortly after the unification of Italy in 1861.

www.forbes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Forbes

Forbes

240K+
Followers
58K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peaches
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Club#Wine Bottle#Piedmont#Fresh Fruit#Food Drink#Beverages#American#Canale#Barbarescos#The Campari Group#The Krause Group#The Parma Calcio 1913#Monferrato#Riserva Pas Dos#Docg#The Metodo Classico#Poggio Di Caro Light#Cortese#Barolo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
DrinksPosted by
Forbes

The Best American Rye Whiskeys According To The 2021 International Wines & Spirits Competition

A total of four American rye whiskeys scored Gold Outstanding or Gold medals at the recently completed 2021 International Wines and Spirits Competition (IWSC) spirits judging. The IWSC is an annual wine and spirits competition. Founded in 1969, by Anton Massel, it has grown to become the largest such competition in the world. Spirits are evaluated on a 100-point scale and awards are given out for Gold Outstanding (98-100 points), Gold (95-97 points), Silver (90-94 points) and Bronze (85-89 points).
Food & Drinksinvitingarkansas.com

American Dreams: O’Looney’s Wine & Liquor

Situated in The Village at Rahling Road, O’Looney’s Wine & Liquor boasts the first and only wine club in Arkansas. “It’s a gathering of great grapes and community spirit,” Jonathan jokes. “And it’s our mission to make the ordinary extraordinary.”. Jonathan Looney, the proprietor and certified sommelier & specialist of...
Food & Drinks1069morefm.com

One in 11 Americans Say Wine and Hot Dogs Pair Well Together

Something called the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council says we’ll eat 150 MILLION hot dogs on July 4th, making it the top hot dog-eating day of the year. They did a new poll, and asked people to name the best drinks to pair with a hot dog. And one in 11 Americans must be fancier than we are, because 9% said WINE pairs well with them. But, do you pair it with a hearty red, a sweet white, or just go with a Rosé?
Texas StatePosted by
DFW Community News

2021 American Fine Wine Competition – Texas Results

The American Fine Wine Competition is pleased to announce the results of “The Invitational,” the new name of its flagship competition for U.S. wines invited by the acquisition team. This year marks the 14th of this competition and the first year of the “All Americas” competition for wines submitted from North and South America. Both competitions took place on Memorial Day weekend this year, delayed since January for the pandemic lockdown. The third of three AFWC competitions held annually, THE Rosé, was held on June 18th.
Food & Drinkslacucinaitaliana.com

8 Essential Foods of Piedmont

The foods of Piedmont are among some of Italy's most esteemed ingredients. In an age-old debate, Piedmont is one of the two contenders vying for the unofficial title of Italy's best food region, the other being Emilia-Romagna. It's no surprise, given that Piedmont's wines are extraordinary and also considered among Italy's best.
DrinksHouston Chronicle

Here is our list of All-American wines to buy this 4th of July

Just in time to celebrate the Fourth of July, I have an all-American — and half Texan — lineup of summer sippers that includes a red, a pair of whites and a pink. Holiday boaters and beachgoers take note that the Priest Ranch Grenache Blanc is sold as a six-pack of 12-ounce cans. Perfect!
Drinkswinemag.com

Wine Enthusiast Podcast: The Current State of American Lagers

Though often associated with big, international brewing companies, lagers are having a craft moment. Consumers are looking for beers that can showcase new hops, and clean lagers are a perfect vessel. But there are also non-craft drinkers that want crisp, refreshing beers. With nearly 9,000 breweries now in the U.S., more options from this category are available than ever before, and many are brewed locally.
DrinksTelegraph

The best wine cases to order for a great British staycation

A sodden field in Hampshire with clouds glowering over the hedgerows wasn’t quite what Shirley Valentine had in mind when she famously said she wanted to drink a glass of wine in the country in which the grape is grown. But for those who can’t or don’t want to risk flick-flacking quarantine rules or the exorbitant cost of PCRs to go abroad this summer, at least it is an option.
Drinkswinemag.com

Viña Casablanca 2018 Nimbus Single Vineyard Syrah (Casablanca Valley)

Black plum and wild berry aromas come with an early whiff of eucalyptus. A racy but full palate is braced by bold acidity and fine tannins, while this Casablanca Valley Syrah tastes of minty berry fruits and light spice. A straight-lined finish with punch doesn't crumble in the least. Drink through 2023. Michael Schachner.
Drinkswinemag.com

Bernardus 2019 Sierra Mar Vineyard Chardonnay (Santa Lucia Highlands)

Peach and sweet apple aromas meet with honeysuckle, wet stone and crushed nuts on the nose of this bottling. Warm flavors of hazelnut and baked lemon are rich at first on the palate, but there's an edge of Eureka lemon zest and grapefruit peel, as well as a tense structure. Matt Kettmann.
Drinksradiomisfits.com

Wine Women – Simone F.M. Spinner, Art & Wine Pairing

Have you ever had a sip of wine and been transported to a memory of a painting (or vice versa)? Did a sip of a To Kalon Cabernet remind you of a Rembrandt? How about a refreshing Sauvignon Blanc or Pinot Gris reminding you of a Gauguin Tahitian beach scene? Read more…
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

Blending And Tasting With Milam & Greene Whiskey

The latest from Milam & Greene Whiskey in little ole Blanco, Texas is The Castle Hill Series Batch 1. Batch 1 combines hand-selected vintage 13-year-old barrels at cask strength. The name references the historic Texas Military Institute overlooking the Capitol Building in Austin. “The Castle” as it is known is home to the Milam & Greene blending lab where a private whiskey tasting room will soon debut. Master Distiller Marlene Holmes still runs operations at the main distillery.
Oregon Statebasinlife.com

Kriselle Cellars Offers Oregon’s Best Wines and Wood-Fired Pizza

Kriselle Cellars Winery in White City, Oregon, is purposefully misnamed after the founder’s wife, Krisell. Scott Steingraber, owner, and wine-maker thought it would be easier for everyone to pronounce. Either way, Kriselle, is on the tip of Joseph V. Micallef’s tongue. He is the Forbes Magazine contributor who praised them...
Tehachapi, CATehechapi News

Local Craft Beer: Come on in for a cold one

Tehachapi is home to Local Craft Beer, a mom-and-pop business that has expanded its sales to all around the world. Tyson and Katie Southworth offer 19 handcrafted beers at Local Craft Beer, located at 365 Enterprise Way, Suite G. The couple took over the business in December 2015, and have...
RecipesPosted by
The Counter

From Spago to Campanile to now: Re-imagining the American Restaurant

If all of us—from chefs to customers—subtract celebrity and refine the pre-fame restaurant, indies might have a better chance at survival. When the chef Mark Peel died last week, his daughter, Vanessa Silverton-Peel, said, “My dad in so many ways was really ill-fit for the emergence of this whole rock star-chef era. He always thought of himself as a cook, he thought of himself as doing manual labor.”
Drinkswinespectator.com

Where can I find recommendations for inexpensive wines that are ready to drink now?

Hello there! I'm Dr. Vinifera, but you can call me Vinny. Ask me your toughest wine questions, from the fine points of etiquette to the science of winemaking. And don't worry, I'm no wine snob—you can also ask me those "dumb questions" you're too embarrased to ask your wine geek friends! I hope you find my answers educational, empowering and even amusing. And don't forget to check out my most asked questions and my full archives for all my Q&A classics.
Recipesleitesculinaria.com

Bing Cherries With Wine Syrup

These Bing cherries with wine syrup are a bit zingy, plenty sweet, and just the right amount boozy. Together with vanilla ice cream, they make a great adult ice cream sundae. Don’t ice cream? (wha’?!) Spoon them directly into your piehole or slather them on warm Brie cheese. Adapted from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy