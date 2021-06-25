Enrico Serafino, A Pioneer In Piedmont Wine, Now With American Touch

The Enrico Serafino winery in Piedmont was founded in 1878, when Enrico was only 24 years old. Perhaps one should call the winery Serafino Enrico instead since Serafino is the first name and Enrico the family name. At the time, Piedmont was not the rich and famous region that it is today but a quite poor region. But Enrico had ambitious plans. It was a busy time for Piedmont’s wine industry, shortly after the unification of Italy in 1861.