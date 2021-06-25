Museum Exhibit

The Neon Museum of Philadelphia is Hosting a “Ghost Signs” Exhibit This Weekend!. You’ve been seeing ghosts your whole life but just didn’t realize it, ghost signs that is. Across the globe, artifacts from pre-Internet commerce emerge from building facades in hand-painted figures and fonts of vintage advertisements. Known as ghost signs, these faded wall ads are folk art diamonds in the rough of today’s shiny plastic cities. Their fossilized messages, ranging from obvious to obscure, are the focus of the show’s seven ghost sign hunters, who’ve captured these fading designs and histories in photographs, videos, and interviews.