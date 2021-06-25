Museum Exhibit

The exhibition will explore the relationship between the art colonies of Monhegan, Maine and Cape Ann, Massachusetts. These locations, separated by a hundred miles of ocean, became important crossroads in the history of American art as they hosted many major artists through the years. Figures such as Theresa Bernstein, Eric Hudson, Leon Kroll, Hayley Lever, James Fitzgerald, Lester Stevens, Don Stone, Stow Wengenroth and others visited, and sometimes lived, in both locations. Co-organized with the Cape Ann Museum, the show will pair works from both Monhegan and Cape Ann by these and other artists. Cape Ann and Monhegan Island Vistas: Contrasted New England Art Colonies will on view at the Monhegan Museum of Art & History July 1 through September 30, 2021.