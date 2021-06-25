Cancel
Museums

Museum Exhibit

thecheyennepost.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame's exhibition "Hard Twist: Western Ranch Women" from Honoree Barbara Van Cleve is on display at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum through July 9. The exhibit has over 62 black and white photographs which depict the tough and resilient side of...

www.thecheyennepost.com
MuseumsOrlando Sentinel

Mennello Museum features permanent collection artists in new exhibits

Two new “Our Collection” exhibitions — which feature celebrated artists in the Mennello Museum of American Art’s permanent collection — are now on view, the museum recently announced in a news release. In “Our Collection,” George Luks, John Sloan, Charles Hawthorne and George Wesley Bellows are presented alongside “previously excluded...
Philadelphia, PAwooderice.com

The Neon Museum of Philadelphia is Hosting a “Ghost Signs” Exhibit This Weekend!

The Neon Museum of Philadelphia is Hosting a “Ghost Signs” Exhibit This Weekend!. You’ve been seeing ghosts your whole life but just didn’t realize it, ghost signs that is. Across the globe, artifacts from pre-Internet commerce emerge from building facades in hand-painted figures and fonts of vintage advertisements. Known as ghost signs, these faded wall ads are folk art diamonds in the rough of today’s shiny plastic cities. Their fossilized messages, ranging from obvious to obscure, are the focus of the show’s seven ghost sign hunters, who’ve captured these fading designs and histories in photographs, videos, and interviews.
David City, NEunl.edu

‘Agrarian Spirit’ exhibition opens July 2 at Great Plains Art Museum

Carol and Mark Moseman of David City, Nebraska, with “Fighting Blood,” a painting by Frank L. Spradling (1885–1972). Nebraskans Mark and Carol Moseman have collected more than 200 works of art representing an eclectic array of styles and renowned artists from America and Europe, with one thread that weaves them together: humankind’s relationship to the land.
Photographystpetecatalyst.com

Lee Miller photography exhibit opens Saturday at Dali Museum

A small spider web of cracks has appeared on the Enigma, the onion-like glass window on the Dali Museum’s eastern façade. They were put there on purpose, museum director Hank Hine says, as a subtle homage to Lee Miller, the early 20th century photographer whose work goes on exhibit Saturday (and no, the “cracks” are not real).
Museumsnews9.com

Gilcrease Museum Hosts Final Exhibit Before Closing For Renovations

An exhibit at the Gilcrease Museum shows the journey of African slavery to freedom in America. It's on display until Sunday before the museum closes for a few years for renovations. The exhibit is called “Enslavement to Emancipation: Toward a More Perfect Union.”. The first and oldest document is a...
Albany, GAalbanyceo.com

Two New Exhibitions Open Saturday, July 10th at the Albany Museum of Art

Two new exhibitions debut Saturday, July 10, 2021 at the Albany Museum of Art. Horse Power, an exhibition of oil paintings by Macon artist Cedric Smith, opens in the East Gallery. Essay Topic: Write Down the Word WOMAN One Hundred Times!, new works by Athens artist Sanaz Haghani, opens in the McCormack Gallery. Both exhibitions will continue through Christmas.
Lincoln, NEOmaha.com

Museum exhibition to celebrate abstract design in American quilts

The seminal exhibition “Abstract Design in American Quilts” is now on display at the International Quilt Museum at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the exhibition, which displayed historical quilts from the Jonathan Holstein and Gail van der Hoof Collection at the Whitney Museum of Art in New York City in 1971.
Tennessee StateWSMV

Frist Art Museum exhibit showcases work by teens across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - For one of its newest exhibits, Frist Art Museum turned the tools of the trade over to teenagers across Middle Tennessee. Teens took paintbrushes, cameras, and a whole bunch of creativity to help create the newest exhibit at the Frist Art Museum. The Teens take the Frist exhibit features more than 180 pieces of artwork created by teens between ages 13 to 19. The work includes work emerging artists from Cheatham, Davidson, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, and Wilson Counties.
Elgin, TXElgin Courier

Elgin museum features Swedish exhibit during Western Days

The Elgin Depot Museum reopened on Saturday during the Western Days festival. The museum featured a new traveling exhibit, titled "From Smaland, Sweden to Big Land Texas," exploring the history of Swedish immigrants in Texas. Photos by Julianne Hodges ...
Lincoln, NEunl.edu

Quilt museum marking 50th anniversary of influential exhibition

The International Quilt Museum is celebrating the 50th anniversary of a seminal exhibition, “Abstract Design in American Quilts,” with four connected exhibits, including a reinstallation of the original. The exhibition displayed historical quilts from the Jonathan Holstein and Gail van der Hoof Collection with a focus on design and artistry...
Monhegan, MEDown East

The Monhegan Museum Tickets & Exhibition Catalogue Giveaway

The exhibition will explore the relationship between the art colonies of Monhegan, Maine and Cape Ann, Massachusetts. These locations, separated by a hundred miles of ocean, became important crossroads in the history of American art as they hosted many major artists through the years. Figures such as Theresa Bernstein, Eric Hudson, Leon Kroll, Hayley Lever, James Fitzgerald, Lester Stevens, Don Stone, Stow Wengenroth and others visited, and sometimes lived, in both locations. Co-organized with the Cape Ann Museum, the show will pair works from both Monhegan and Cape Ann by these and other artists. Cape Ann and Monhegan Island Vistas: Contrasted New England Art Colonies will on view at the Monhegan Museum of Art & History July 1 through September 30, 2021.

