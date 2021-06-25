Cancel
Watch live: Biden, Buttigieg deliver remarks on Pride Month

The Hill
The Hill
 16 days ago
President Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg are set to deliver remarks recognizing Pride Month and LGBT people.

The remarks are scheduled to follow a bill signing during which Biden will designate the Pulse nightclub in Orlando as a national memorial.

The president and secretary are scheduled for 2 p.m.

Watch live in the video above.

