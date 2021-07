The Mower County Sheriff’s Office took a scam report this week from an elderly female who had been scammed out of over $284,000. Mower County Chief Deputy Sheriff Mark May reported that the office took a scam report on Thursday from the victim who told authorities that the scam started when she started conversing with a person on Facebook Messenger. The victim was told about some bizarre incidents that this person has had happen to them, and that they needed money. May stated that the victim sent one check out totaling $74,600 in March of 2021 and a second check for $210,000 in May of 2021 for a total loss of $284,600.