San Bernardino County, CA

SHERIFF TALKS ILLEGAL MARIJUANA GROWS DURING OBERNOLTE TOWN HALL

By Z107.7 News
z1077fm.com
 16 days ago

Illegal marijuana cultivation in San Bernardino County was the big topic of last night’s town hall with U.S. Congressman Jay Obernolte, who represents the Morongo Basin. Lieutenant Mark Bracone from the County Sheriff’s Gangs Narcotics division spoke during the event, stating that there are 935 confirmed illegal outdoor cultivation sites in the county with an estimated 300 additional unreported sites as of June 23. Bracone stated that the County is looking into raising fines for illegal marijuana cultivation and implementing more enforcement and education programs in August, but even then, it will take an estimated 1-2 years to successfully combat the influx. Obernolte stated that a recent partnership between local law enforcement and the DEA resulted in a large-scale eradication of illegal grow sites in Los Angeles and that he plans to continue the DEA partnership with San Bernardino County.

