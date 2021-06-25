Jonah Bank Warns Patrons

Originally Posted On: 10 Cool instant messaging tools (clariti.app) Instant messaging is one of the most popular and fast-growing communication channels in the workplace. It is seen as best replacement for emails as it allows messages to appear instantly, avoiding any formalities that are associated with group calls or emails. With around 269 billion emails sent every day, instant messaging is playing a key role in reducing the email overload. During this lockdown, instant messaging is helping employees, who are scattered over geographies and time zones, to remain in constant contact with one another. Of late, instant messaging has turned out to be an indispensable tool for the remote workforce. According to a recent study, around 43% of employees are now using instant messaging at work.