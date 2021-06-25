MarineMax Acquires Cruisers Yachts, Will Sell/Service Via Select Retail Network

“Our motto is: We don’t just sell boats, we sell boating,” MarineMax CEO and President Brett McGill tells me when we discuss his company’s acquisition of the esteemed Cruisers Yachts boat builder (with its own heritage dating back to 1904). “And our history has been one of constant innovation, driven by my father Bill McGill’s vision when he founded the company. It was a relatively simple idea: to bring individual boating retailers and marina service operations together as a single, consistent network of operations. But that drive has always taken us into new territory.”