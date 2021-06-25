PUBLISHER’S LETTER

As we roll into July again, it is great to be able to celebrate the Fourth of July with a cookout and large family gatherings after the more subdued gatherings during the pandemic last year. With the Fourth always comes the classic accounts of the founding of our country and the values that the Declaration of Independence declared. While it is good for us to celebrate and take pride, the Fourth should also be a holiday where we remember to learn more about all of our history, the good and the bad, to know how we got to this point 245 years after that original July 4, 1776 idea.