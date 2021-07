Growing up in Kansas, I was spoiled by great BBQ. I didn’t realize how special it really was until after I moved from the area in my early 20s. Small mom-and-pop BBQ stands were common. Many of them were nothing more than an aluminum shed, a sliding-glass window in front for ordering and one for picking up. Smokers would be in the back, going since the wee hours of the morning. The images and tastes are seared into my brain. They are among the major influences in my life that helped steer me into a career of wine, food and nourishment from the kitchen: food and beverage that makes you feel good and touches your soul.