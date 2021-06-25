Finally, A New Way To Enjoy Rosé Wine. For Starters, Say Rosa Instead Of Rosé

Wine in a can: quick, easy and convenient – but not necessarily classy. It speaks more of long train journeys or park picnics than it does fine vintages and premier cru. But the UK is following the US in having winemakers diversify, and explore a more sustainable, eco-friendly container – the can – for good-quality wine. And 250ml cans may help us to drink less: instead of opening a bottle on a Tuesday and seeing it off – or seeing it wasted – we can have a delicious glass of wine that’s in top condition and not hear the siren call of three-quarters of a bottle of Chablis.