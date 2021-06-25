Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hudson, MA

KEYNOTES: Excellence Awards presented by Hudson Public Schools

Wicked Local
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExcellence awards and retiree recognitions in the Hudson Public Schools were presented at the virtual “Evening of Celebrations” event on June 10. Welcoming remarks were by School Superintendent Dr. Marco Rodrigues and Jennifer Allard, director of human resources. Barbara Cunningham, para-educator at J.L. Mulready School, received the Darcia Constantine Award for Para-educator Excellence. Hudson Hero’s awards were presented to Kelli Calo, director of public and community health for the town of Hudson and Jennifer Smith, parent volunteer at David J. Quinn Middle School. The Hudson second annual SEPAC “Making a Difference” awards went to: Jennifer Libby, para-educator at Hudson High School and four staff members of J.L. Mulready School: Annemarie Caloggero, special education; Linda McGrath, para-educator; Linda Goodnow, special education and Kathleen Kohland Park, speech/language pathologist. SEPAC represents the Special Education Parent Advisory Council.

www.wickedlocal.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Hudson, MA
Hudson, MA
Education
City
Boston, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julie Snyder
Person
Patricia Boyle
Person
Susan Anderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#The Hudson Public Schools#J L Mulready School#Para#Hudson High School#Hudson School Dept#Hps Lrb#Quinn School#Hhs#Forest Avenue School#Farley School#Covid#Instagram#Downtown Music#Guitars And Grooves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Special Education
Related
Virginia StateNBC News

Statues of Confederate generals come down in Charlottesville, Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Statues honoring two Confederate generals were taken down Saturday, nearly four years after white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups stormed the Virginia college town to protect it. The removal of the bronze statues depicting Gens. Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson "is one small step closer to the...
NFLABC News

NFL LB Mingo charged with indecency with child in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas -- NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo, who is currently with the Atlanta Falcons, has been arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact, police said Saturday. Mingo, 30, was arrested on Thursday by police in the Dallas suburb of Arlington. Jail records listed an address...
MLBABC News

Dad of Nats' Joe Ross saves fan with Heimlich at Giants game

SAN FRANCISCO -- Father to a pair of big league starting pitchers, Willie Ross made a crucial save at a ballgame in San Francisco on Saturday. Ross, dad of veteran pitchers Joe and Tyson Ross, performed the Heimlich maneuver on a choking fan during a game between the Giants and Washington Nationals, dislodging bits of a hot dog to clear the woman's airways.
UFCPosted by
Fox News

Dustin Poirier's wife gets last laugh in Conor McGregor feud

Dustin Poirier’s wife, Jolie, sent a one-finger salute to Conor McGregor as the Irishman sat on the mat while trainers tended to his injured leg after UFC 264 on Saturday night. McGregor had brought Poirier’s wife into his trash-talking in the days leading up to the bout. He shared videos...
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope makes first public appearance since intestinal surgery

Pope Francis on Sunday made his first public appearance since undergoing surgery to correct a “severe” narrowing of his colon. Francis walked out onto a balcony at Rome's Gemelli hospital to lead his weekly prayer in front of hundreds of people, CBS News reports. He was joined on the balcony by some children who are also hospitalized at Gemelli.
Miami, FLPosted by
The Hill

Miami courthouse to undergo repairs amid safety concerns

The Miami-Dade County Courthouse will undergo repairs amid safety concerns following an inspection, officials announced Friday. Officials said in a statement that all business at the courthouse will be conducted virtually. Judges and court staff will begin working remotely “until further notice” starting July 12. The statement was issued by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy