KEYNOTES: Excellence Awards presented by Hudson Public Schools

Excellence awards and retiree recognitions in the Hudson Public Schools were presented at the virtual “Evening of Celebrations” event on June 10. Welcoming remarks were by School Superintendent Dr. Marco Rodrigues and Jennifer Allard, director of human resources. Barbara Cunningham, para-educator at J.L. Mulready School, received the Darcia Constantine Award for Para-educator Excellence. Hudson Hero’s awards were presented to Kelli Calo, director of public and community health for the town of Hudson and Jennifer Smith, parent volunteer at David J. Quinn Middle School. The Hudson second annual SEPAC “Making a Difference” awards went to: Jennifer Libby, para-educator at Hudson High School and four staff members of J.L. Mulready School: Annemarie Caloggero, special education; Linda McGrath, para-educator; Linda Goodnow, special education and Kathleen Kohland Park, speech/language pathologist. SEPAC represents the Special Education Parent Advisory Council.