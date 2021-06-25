Microsoft: Surface will leap forward with new innovations and experiences later this year

You may have thought $1500 was a little steep for Microsoft's first Surface Phone, and you were right. While the Surface Duo has a lot of great hardware in it, the software just never fully came together. As a result, the price on this fascinating folding phone has been dropping like crazy over the last two months. A few weeks ago it seemed likely that cutting the price by 2/3 would have been the lowest point, but today you can grab a Surface Duo for $410, making it just $60 more than the freshly announced Nintendo Switch (OLED) due out in October.