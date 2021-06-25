Microsoft: Surface will leap forward with new innovations and experiences later this year
Yesterday, Microsoft announced Windows 11, the next major version of Windows. Windows 11 will be a free upgrade to eligible PCs, and you can check whether your PC can run Windows 11 using this new PC Health Checker Tool. Last night, Microsoft released a list of Surface devices that are eligible for Windows 11. Today, Microsoft Devices team published a blog post highlighting the release of Windows 11. The upcoming Windows 11 will work great on existing devices like Surface Pro X, check out the video demo below.mspoweruser.com