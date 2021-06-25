Cancel
Microsoft: Surface will leap forward with new innovations and experiences later this year

By Pradeep
mspoweruser.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday, Microsoft announced Windows 11, the next major version of Windows. Windows 11 will be a free upgrade to eligible PCs, and you can check whether your PC can run Windows 11 using this new PC Health Checker Tool. Last night, Microsoft released a list of Surface devices that are eligible for Windows 11. Today, Microsoft Devices team published a blog post highlighting the release of Windows 11. The upcoming Windows 11 will work great on existing devices like Surface Pro X, check out the video demo below.

