Highlights magazine celebrates 75 years — here's the story behind the brand

Entrepreneurial sisters, have followed their passion to make women feel more comfortable in their skins by offering a wide range of skin and body care treatments through Magni Skin. Their luxury skin treatment clinic, Magni Skin, was established in 2019. Although relatively new, Magni Skin has built a reputation for itself in the skincare industry and is now the ultimate destination for those looking to achieve the perfect skin. Initially, the sisters had individual plans for their lives. While one wanted to have a career in teaching, the other wanted to become a project manager. However, after being in the corporate world for a couple of years, both of them realized that it was not the profession they were looking for and wanted to pursue their passion. Their dreams were always to become international entrepreneurs which they realized by setting up their luxury skin treatment clinic. Behind Magni Skin’s Luxury Skin Treatments are skilled and qualified professionals who have traveled across the world to offer the latest and most advanced facial and body treatments for women. They use the best technology to deliver amazing results for their clients looking to improve their physical appearance through skin and body care treatments. The Magni Skin clinic was set up with a strong desire to empower women and make clients feel more confident in themselves. There are a lot of things that happen behind the scenes at Magni Skin that are focused on helping clients achieve the desired results.