Sam Allardyce, the former Premier League and England manager, has said he thinks it is “very important” that England players kneel before matches.Speaking to GB News presenter Dan Wootton after England’s Euro 2020 win against Denmark on Wednesday night, Mr Allardyce said footballers should continue to campaign against racism, “irrespective of what other people think or what other people may do in football”.Kneeling before kick-off is a gesture the England team has made throughout the tournament.The squad has been booed by a small number of fans for doing so, and some politicians have also taken exception to the display.Mr Allardyce...