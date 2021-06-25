Cassava Cauliflower Baking Mixes
Trader Joe's Cassava Cauliflower Blend Baking Mix combines a trio of gluten-free flours (cassava, cauliflower and fonio) with baking powder and salt to form a versatile, non-grainy product for cooking and baking. The three flours that come together in this baking mix blend unite a starchy root vegetable that works like wheat flour in baking with a nutty nutrient-dense grain and a low-carb vegetable. The baking mix from Trader Joe's is said to be mild-tasting and it produces baked goods that are dense in form.www.trendhunter.com