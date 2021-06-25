Limited-Edition Corn Chip Pizzas
Take 'n' Bake pizza brand Papa Murphy's teamed up with Fritos to create a limited-edition Fritos Outlaw Pizza just in time for barbecue season. The pizza is full of classic barbecue flavors and plenty of texture from crunchy corn chip pieces. The crispy, thin crust pizza is also topped with creamy garlic sauce, whole milk mozzarella, Texas brisket, onion mix and sweet BBQ sauce drizzle. Notably, the Fritos are said to remain crispy after baking, which makes the pizza a special treat for fans of the crunchy corn chips.www.trendhunter.com