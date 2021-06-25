Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

How Latin American installment lenders vet new borrowers

By Robin Arnfield
American Banker
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA market with little credit card adoption might seem like a natural fit for buy now/pay later providers, but only if they can overcome customers' lack of credit history. Installment lending has grown substantially over the past year in the U.S., Europe and Australia, where consumers favor the option because it provides a way to make large purchases without adding to their credit card balances. But it's that very credit card activity that makes it easy for providers to approve the loan at the point of sale.

www.americanbanker.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin American#Data Aggregation#Credit Scores#Credit Card#Mexican#Asociaci N De Internet Mx#El Economista#Upsizes#Addi#Mercadolibre#Belvo#Plaid#Homebrew
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
Sweden
News Break
Uber
News Break
Personal Finance
Place
Mexico City
News Break
Credit Cards
Related
EconomyPosted by
Axios

A look at the Latin American informal economy

The huge informal economy and dependence on tourism in Latin America has made controlling the spread of the coronavirus harder. Why it matters: Around half the workers in Latin America and the Caribbean depend on the income they make from unregulated, precarious and untaxed jobs and businesses, without the cushion of contracts or social security benefits.
Personal FinancePosted by
pymnts

Today In Digital-First Banking: CheckAlt, LEVERAGE Collaborate On CU Loan Repayment; Cross River Bank Reportedly Aiming To Raise $200M

In today’s top news in digital-first banking, CheckAlt is collaborating with LEVERAGE Payment Solutions to take on the challenges in supporting indirect loans, while Cross River Bank is reportedly in early discussions with potential suitors about raising roughly $200 million. Plus, Wells Fargo is reportedly shutting down personal credit lines amid a change in focus.
Personal FinanceAmerican Banker

Swift debuts pre-validation service to cut cross-border payment delays

In a move it says will cut friction in cross-border payments, Swift is launching a real-time validation service for banks to check and confirm payee details related to the payment beneficiary prior to moving the transaction. The Payment Pre-validation service enables banks to verify payee account details before an international...
Personal FinancePosted by
pymnts

How FIs Can Ease Unbanked And Underbanked Consumers’ Challenges And Bridge The Financial Inclusion Gap

For most American adults who rely on banks or credit unions to meet their financial needs, it may come as a surprise that 6 percent of households — nearly 8 million Americans — are considered unbanked. Sixteen percent are underbanked, or they have a bank account but also tap alternative financial services to meet their needs. The Federal Reserve Board reported that 89 percent of those who rely on alternative financial services for their banking activities use money orders or check-cashing services, for example. The Fed data also revealed that unbanked and underbanked individuals are typically minority, low-income households with less education.
Public Healthkosu.org

Americans Are Borrowing More After Pandemic Dip

We’ve been hearing about some things heading back toward normal at this stage in the pandemic, including how much money Americans borrow. New data from the credit-reporting firm Equifax shows demand for credit cards, personal and auto loans, and leases was up nearly 40% in April compared to this time last year. And it’s an increase of more than 10% since April of 2019.
EconomyWorld Bank Blogs

How can we help Latin American cities finance urban development?

Attracting investments in urban infrastructure for Latin American municipalities is a daily challenge, exacerbated by the effects of COVID-19. Already scarce resources are now scarcer, and financing alternatives are limited. Land value capture, an urban development strategem that has become increasingly common, holds significant promise for the region. In particular,...
EconomyJalopnik

Americans Are Back To Borrowing A Lot Of Money To Buy Cars

Auto lending dropped sharply when the pandemic started but is now hitting record levels, it’s EV Day at Stellantis, and Tesla. All that and more in The Morning Shift for July 8, 2021. 1st Gear: We Love A Car Loan. Taking out a loan to buy a depreciating asset isn’t...
Industryfreightwaves.com

Nowports raises $16M to automate Latin American freight

Nowports, a Mexico-based digital freight forwarder, announced it has raised $16 million in Series A funding. The capital will allow Nowports to continue digitizing supply chain services from Asia and the United States to ports across Latin America, company officials said. “This investment allows us to continue strengthening our position...
Gamblinggamingintelligence.com

iSoftBet expands Latin American footprint with Doradobet

Online casino supplier iSoftBet has expanded its presence in Latin America through a new deal with operator Doradobet. The agreement gives Doradobet players access to iSoftBet’s portfolio of Hold & Win and Megaways games, as well as its collection of player engagement solutions, with the portfolio delivered via an integration with the Virtualsoft platform.
Economynewmilfordspectrum.com

How old are Latin American technology companies? Check out this infographic

Latin America is experiencing an entrepreneurship boom. In the last 6 months, more than three companies reached the status of unicorns (they exceeded a valuation of 1,000 million dollars). It's no wonder that most of these startups are technology-based. From the Mexican cryptocurrency exchange Bitso, to the delivery service Rappi...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Bad border policy equals disastrous Latin American foreign policy

The unreliable border policies of Latin American governments directly correlate to the cold-shoulder President Joe Biden's administration has thus far given them. One of the Biden administration's first acts was to rescind the "Remain in Mexico" policy. This turned migrants away at the border, but allowed them to stay in Mexico to file their asylum claims. In February, the State Department suspended agreements with El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras that kept asylum-seekers in their home countries while their applications were reviewed.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Etsy Eyes Latin American Expansion With 2nd Acquisition This Month

Global handcrafted and creative goods eCommerce site Etsy will acquire a Brazilian handmade marketplace in a move that expands Etsy’s reach more securely in the Latin American market, which the company said is poised for huge growth. The Brooklyn-based marketplace said Monday (June 28) it will acquire Elo7 for $217...
POTUSUS News and World Report

Explainer: What Is Open Banking?

(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden plans to sign an executive order on Friday that asks the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to issue rules giving consumers full control of their financial data to make it easier for them to switch lenders. The measure was seen as a big win...
Small BusinessAmerican Banker

Canada's small businesses pin hopes on real-time payments

Most real-time payment use cases focus on digital commerce or back-office needs. In Canada, there's also a growing desire to support faster payments for local businesses. This demand stems from the "shop local" trend that grew during the pandemic, according to research from Interac, the Canadian debit network, which is developing a real-time rail with Payments Canada, the Ottawa-based organization that oversees the nation's payment system. The target date for launch is late 2022.
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Bank of Russia and Russian Fintech Association Provide Open Banking API to Local Fintechs

And Tochka, a Fintech-focused service for SMEs, reportedly began using an Open Banking API implemented by the Bank of Russia and the Russian Fintech Association (RFA). They’ve passed the tests at the Open API Certification Stand, which is being operated by the Russian Fintech Association – an entity that supports the development of Open Banking in Russia.
Credits & LoansTechCrunch

Younited Credit raises $170 million for its data-driven credit offering

Consumer credit in Europe is completely different from consumer credit in the U.S. Many countries don’t rely on a central credit score system to assess your credit worthiness. Similarly, most people don’t have a credit card. Financial institutions that want to offer credit lines have to evaluate the potential risk behind a credit application. It can be a complicated and tedious process.
Immigrationgoodmenproject.com

Refugees Gain Hope From Latin American Example

A year after Covid-19 began its devastating planetary spread, most of the world is still searching for ways to return to normality, however countries define it. A more far-sighted approach could be to rebuild better, using this global upheaval to avoid the errors of the past − including the treatment of refugees. A Latin American example could show the way.
Economytechstartups.com

Elon Musk warns the US Military: China will overtake the US. “The US will be militarily second to China” without radical innovation, Musk says

Early this year, Elon Musk’s friend and co-founder of PayPal Peter Thiel, warned that big tech companies are too cozy with China. Calling Google a ‘treasonous’ company,” Thiel said the tech giant is working with the Chinese military through its artificial intelligence work with Chinese universities, a charge that Google later denied as “baseless.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy