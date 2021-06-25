How Latin American installment lenders vet new borrowers

For most American adults who rely on banks or credit unions to meet their financial needs, it may come as a surprise that 6 percent of households — nearly 8 million Americans — are considered unbanked. Sixteen percent are underbanked, or they have a bank account but also tap alternative financial services to meet their needs. The Federal Reserve Board reported that 89 percent of those who rely on alternative financial services for their banking activities use money orders or check-cashing services, for example. The Fed data also revealed that unbanked and underbanked individuals are typically minority, low-income households with less education.