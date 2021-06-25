How Latin American installment lenders vet new borrowers
A market with little credit card adoption might seem like a natural fit for buy now/pay later providers, but only if they can overcome customers' lack of credit history. Installment lending has grown substantially over the past year in the U.S., Europe and Australia, where consumers favor the option because it provides a way to make large purchases without adding to their credit card balances. But it's that very credit card activity that makes it easy for providers to approve the loan at the point of sale.www.americanbanker.com