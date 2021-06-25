Silent Hill Creator's New Horror Game Will Be A Choice-Driven Experience That Will 'Mess With Player's Minds'
Keiichiro Toyama is the creator of Silent Hill and a mastermind when it comes to involved storytelling. Since his time working in the fog, Toyama has been quite busy, helping to build up a new company with Bokeh Game Studio and hard at work creating a brand new horror game. COO and founder Kazunobu Sato recently sat down for a new inside look at what the team has been working on and what it's like developing a new IP for a startup studio.www.gameinformer.com