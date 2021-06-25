Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Silent Hill Creator's New Horror Game Will Be A Choice-Driven Experience That Will 'Mess With Player's Minds'

By Liana Ruppert
Game Informer Online
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeiichiro Toyama is the creator of Silent Hill and a mastermind when it comes to involved storytelling. Since his time working in the fog, Toyama has been quite busy, helping to build up a new company with Bokeh Game Studio and hard at work creating a brand new horror game. COO and founder Kazunobu Sato recently sat down for a new inside look at what the team has been working on and what it's like developing a new IP for a startup studio.

www.gameinformer.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Games#Gaming#New Inside#Silent Hill Creator#Bokeh Game Studio#Bokeh Game Studios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Youtube
Related
Video GamesNME

Horror game developer Bloober Team partner with ‘Silent Hill’ publisher

The rumour that won’t go away just got even harder to ignore. It’s been long talked about that there’s a new ‘Silent Hill’ game in development, with some suggesting it’s going to be announced at an upcoming, unannounced Sony showcase as a console exclusive, but things just got complicated, as the Konami, the publisher that owns the brand, has partnered with horror developer, Bloober Team, to develop games.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

New Silent Hill game could be in development, but fans are worried

A new partnership with Konami has reignited rumors that a Bloober Team Silent Hill game could be on the way. However, fans are concerned about the studio taking the reins of the series. These new Silent Hill game rumors have been around since the cancellation of Silent Hills, which the...
Video GamesRely on Horror

New Horror Game From Bokeh Game Studio Wants To Mess With Your Mind

Bokeh Game Studio recently released a new video introducing the founder, COO, and Producer, Kazunobu Sato. In addition to highlighting Sato and his background, the video also provided some more details on the studio’s first title. The video starts off with Sato talking about meeting fellow Bokeh founder Keiichirō Toyama...
Businessgeekculture.co

Konami And Bloober Team Form New Partnership As Silent Hill Rumours Intensify

Amidst swirling rumours that the Silent Hill franchise is staging a comeback, Konami and Bloober Team have officially announced a partnership that will have them “jointly developing selected contents and exchanging know-how”. First announced on Bloober’s investor relations website, the collaboration news did not reveal much information on future plans,...
Orlando, FLtravelweekly.com

Universal's Halloween Horror Nights features 'Haunting of Hill House'

A new addition is coming to Universal's Halloween Horror Nights 2021: Mazes themed to the Netflix series "The Haunting of Hill House." Mazes will be constructed at both Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood. The mazes will feature iconic scenes from the series, like the Red Room and Hall...
Video Gamesgamewatcher.com

Konami and Bloober Team collaboration reignites hopes for a new Silent Hill Game

Silent Hill publisher Konami and The Medium developer Bloober Team today announced that they "have signed a strategic cooperation agreement" which will see the companies collaborating on future projects. Konami and Bloober Team's collaboration targets "the development of contents and the exchange of know-how," according to a spokesperson at Konami....
Video Gamesdailyutahchronicle.com

‘Resident Evil 8: Village’ Is a Storyteller’s Take On Horror Gaming

When Capcom posted the first trailer for a sequel to “Resident Evil 7: Biohazard” on the RE website earlier this year, fans of the survival game franchise were excited to learn that the previous installments’ protagonist Ethan Winters would return for another game. The game was released last month on...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Bloober Team's Silent Hill Almost Certain; Studio Signs Deal With Konami

Bloober Team signed a contract with Konami. This practically confirms the rumors according to which the Polish team is developing a game from the Silent Hill franchise. Rumors about the return of the Silent Hill series appear regularly and until now nothing came out of them, so some fans started to lose hope. Now, finally, we know that something is really up. The board of Bloober Team informed [in Polish] about signing a cooperation deal with Konami Digital Entertainment.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Is Bloober Team Making a New Silent Hill Sequel?

Silent Hill fans haven’t been the most supported group in video games, with franchise owner Konami mostly shying away from AAA development over the last few years. This has led to the series mostly receding into the dark, foggy shadows ever since the cancellation of the Kojima led Silent Hills, which was famously teased via the P.T. demo on PS4. After that cancellation it seemed like Konami had no interest in returning to the series beyond slot machines and skateboards and yet the fans have endlessly speculated about a potential return. Now that return seems even more possible than ever before with a partnership officially announced between Konami and Bloober Team. But is a new Silent Hill game coming from Bloober Team, or is should fans be ready for more disappointment?
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

New Silent Hill Rumours Explode After Konami Partner With Horror Game Developers

Silent Hill revival rumours are running rampant once again as this established horror studio has recently signed an agreement to collaborate with the one and only Konami. "It is a historic day for me and the culmination of several years of our work," said Piotr Babieno, CEO of Bloober Team, in a statement. "The fact that such a renowned company as Konami has decided to strategically cooperate with the Bloober Team means that we [have] also joined the world leaders in gaming and become an equal partner for the leading players in this market." You'll recognise the name of the studio from titles like Layers of Fear, Blair Witch and The Medium. To be transparent, we didn't enjoy The Medium all that much, but with this wind under Bloober Team's wings, we might see some very exciting and enticing things from the team soon.
Video Gamescgmagonline.com

Editor’s Choice: Top 5 Upcoming Games This Summer

Our upcoming games calendars have all been updated now since E3 is over, and with that in mind we figured it was time to take a look at the most anticipated releases coming this summer. Now that E3 has come to a close, we all have a better idea as...
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Silent Hill and Siren devs on their return to horror

When Keiichiro Toyama, Kazunobu Sato, and Junya Okura announced Bokeh Game Studio last year, heads turned immediately in their direction. Here were three veterans of PlayStation Japan, responsible for developing Silent Hill, Siren, The Last Guardian, and Gravity Rush, to name but a few projects spearheaded by the trio, striding out on their own as newfound independent creators.
Video Gameslordsofgaming.net

Death Stranding Director’s Cut Trailer Showcases New Content

Death Stranding was an absolutely fascinating game to observe when it was released on PlayStation 4 in 2019. The game represented the first Hideo Kojima game since his very public departure from Konami. The game combined some incredibly intense storytelling with outside-the-box gameplay and it was possibly one of the most enigmatic releases in 2019.
ComicsComicBook

Magi Creator's Orient Anime Releases New Trailer

A new trailer has been released for the anime adaptation of Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic creator Shinobu Ohtaka's newest series, Orient! Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic has formed quite the cult following over the previous decade as many fans had come across the series' two seasons and Magi: Adventure of Sinbad spin-off series on streaming services like Netflix. But while that manga had come to an end back in 2017, the anime's future had been left in question as fans have been hungry to see more. That might not happen any time soon, but Ohtaka's next series will be getting its own shot at anime instead.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Death Stranding Director's Cut adds a racing mode

Sony has now shown a chunk of gameplay footage from Death Stranding: Director's Cut, which launches on 24th September. This expanded version of Hideo Kojima's oddball post-apocalyptic courier adventure adds new story missions, new combat mechanics, a firing range and... a racing mode. Combat has been expanded with upgraded melee...

Comments / 0

Community Policy