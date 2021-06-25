Cancel
Dungeons & Dragons Brings Dungeon Crawling To Magic: The Gathering

By Daniel Tack
Game Informer Online
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn case you haven’t heard, Magic: The Gathering is getting a Dungeons & Dragons themed set next month. Exploring one of the most popular D&D settings, The Forgotten Realms, the aptly named Adventures in the Forgotten Realms allows players to stuff some of the most popular fantasy characters and monsters in gaming history into their decks. That’s right, you can start attacking your opponent with the likes of Drizzt Do’Urden or conjure up Lolth the Spider Queen.

