Dungeons & Dragons Brings Dungeon Crawling To Magic: The Gathering

WizKids has announced plans to release an 8-inch tabletop figure of Juiblex, the notorious Demon Lord of Slimes from Dungeons & Dragons. The new figure will be released in January 2022 and is based off of Juiblex's depiction in Mordenkainen's Tome of Foes. The many-eyed slime creature will tower above its tabletop enemies, with a render of the miniature showing the creature rising up from a set of ruins. This is the second in WizKids' line of Demon Lords, following the release of Orcus in January 2021. The Juiblex figure will be released in January 2022 and will have a retail price of $69.99. You can check out a render of the Juiblex figure below: