Dungeons & Dragons Brings Dungeon Crawling To Magic: The Gathering
In case you haven't heard, Magic: The Gathering is getting a Dungeons & Dragons themed set next month. Exploring one of the most popular D&D settings, The Forgotten Realms, the aptly named Adventures in the Forgotten Realms allows players to stuff some of the most popular fantasy characters and monsters in gaming history into their decks. That's right, you can start attacking your opponent with the likes of Drizzt Do'Urden or conjure up Lolth the Spider Queen.