Bill advances that would require lenders to report LGBTQ business data

By Neil Haggerty
American Banker
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The House has adopted legislation that would expand banks’ reporting of credit application data to include information about LGBTQ-owned businesses. The LGBTQ Business Equal Credit Enforcement and Investment Act passed the House 252-176 on Thursday. The legislation would require financial institutions to report credit application data relating to LGBTQ-owned businesses to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau for the purposes of enforcing fair lending laws.

