Apple Supplier Foxconn Expands Presence In EV, Chip Sector Through $25 Million Purchase

Cupertino tech giant Apple Inc's primary contract manufacturing partner, the Taiwanese Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd, also known as Foxconn Technology Group, continues to expand its presence in the electric vehicle supply chain. According to a report from DigiTimes Asia, the company has acquired shares worth $25.78 million of Malaysian investment holding company Dagang NeXchange (DNeX) to expand its presence in the EV and semiconductor manufacturing spaces. The move is part of Foxconn's expansion into the "3+3" fields, which refer to technological sectors expected to grow significantly in the future owing to advances in technology and manufacturing.