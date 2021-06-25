Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

2 teens injured in shooting in South Philadelphia

Philly Report
Philly Report
(Mark Makela/Getty Images)

By Sam Britt

(PHILADELPHIA) Two teenagers were injured on Thursday in a double shooting in South Philadelphia, according to ABC 6.

The shooting occurred around 6 p.m. on the 800 block of South 13th Street. Two 15-year-olds were struck by bullets. One was grazed in the right elbow and the other suffered two wounds to the buttocks.

Both victims were taken to Jefferson University Hospital by police. Both are currently listed in stable condition.

Investigators did not find any weapons at the scene, and no arrests have been made.

ABOUT

With Philly Report, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

