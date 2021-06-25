Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Seeking Shelburne voters’ support

Recorder
 16 days ago

I am asking Shelburne voters to support my re-election to a third three-year term on the Shelburne Select Board at the town election on Monday, June 28. It’s been my privilege over the past six years to serve the town as liaison to the Police and Highway departments, Town Hall staff, the library, Village Partnership and Sewer District. In the process I’ve gotten to know town government well and have enjoyed working together with residents, staff, committee members and volunteers on many projects.

www.recorder.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Projects#The Police And Highway#Town Hall#Village Partnership#Solarize#Memorial Hall Association#The Select Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Housing
Related
HomelessNHPR

Housing Council's Goal: 13,500 More N.H. Housing Units By 2024

A council tasked with addressing broad issues around housing affordability and stability in New Hampshire seeks to increase housing availability by 13,500 units by 2024. [The Housing Crunch Has Hit N.H. Hard. Three Stories Show Just How Bad Things Are]. The plan was released by the Council on Housing Stability...
San Diego County, CAeccalifornian.com

Public hearings will re-imagine districts

During a virtual June 30 meeting, San Diego County Independent Redistricting Commission representatives Ken Inman and Jack Russ explained how the county is divided into five Supervisory Districts and how those divisions can determine fair and accurate neighborhood representation. Prior to 2012, Russ said, the county Board of Supervisors adopted...
House RentThegardenisland.com

Council approves mediation program, housing vouchers

LIHU‘E — As the state barrels toward the lifting of the eviction moratorium, the county is setting up a landlord-tenant mediation program. Under Gov. David Ige’s COVID-19 emergency proclamation, evictions for failure to pay rent are prohibited. The state Legislature put forth House Bill 1376, now Act 57, that amended related rules in light of this.
Walla Walla, WAWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Stickers are distributed for the city of Walla Walla's recycling education campaign

During the first week of June, the city of Walla Walla rolled out the first step of a recycling education campaign. Recycling customers received a mailing with details about the city’s new recycling guidelines. The mailing included a brochure, a sticker for an indoor recycling bin with information about what materials may or may not be recycled and a reminder that crews will be labeling outdoor bins in the coming weeks.
Billings, MTBillings Gazette

Billings will seek guidance from voters on recreational marijuana

Billings voters will likely be voting again on recreational marijuana. City Council will decide in the next three weeks whether to place on the November ballot options that would disallow parts or all of recreational marijuana business from operating within city limits. Montana voters in 2020 overwhelmingly approved legalizing recreational...
Ontario, ORArgus Observer Online

Voters overwhelming support recall of Freddy Rodriguez from elected position

ONTARIO — Ontario voters overwhelmingly elected to recall Freddy Rodriguez from the Ontario City Council, according to the complete unofficial results of the City Councilor Recall Election released shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday night by Malheur County Clerk Gayle Trotter. Ballot boxes in Ontario and Vale closed at 8 p.m.
Southbury, CTprimepublishers.com

Harrison Seeks GOP Support to Run for First Selectman

SOUTHBURY — Emily Harrison, a Republican member of the Board of Selectmen, has announced her bid for first selectman. “After receiving an outpouring of requests from constituents asking me to run for first selectman, I have finalized my decision and am excited to announce my candidacy,” Ms. Harrison said. During...
Northampton, MADaily Hampshire Gazette

Robert G. Traynor: The chaos many adult voters support

I read with interest Jerry Mandel’s guest column regarding the proposal to allow 16- and 17-year olds to vote in Northampton municipal elections (“One big step closer to ‘Lord of the Flies’”). Among his reasons for rejecting the concept include the age group’s lack of experience and susceptibility to social media.
Electionsncadvertiser.com

Letter: 'Voter confusion is voter suppression'

Party primaries serve an important role in our democracy. They allow for conversations around ideas to play out and provide an opportunity for fresh vision and new voices to be heard. Such was not the case in the recent Working Families Party primary in Rensselaer County. Rather, GOP strategists ran...
Electionschautauquatoday.com

New poll says one-third of voters support Cuomo re-election bid

A new poll says that only one-third of New York State voters say Governor Andrew Cuomo should continue to serve and run for re-election in 2022. That's according to the latest Siena College poll released on Thursday. 23 percent of voters surveyed say Cuomo should resign immediately, while 39 percent say he should serve out his term but not seek re-election. And 33 percent say he should continue as Governor and seek re-election. Separately, 35 percent say they are prepared to re-elect Cuomo if he runs, while 56 percent would prefer someone else.
PoliticsReading Eagle

Letter: Shapiro has work to do to earn this voter’s support

A year ago, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro released a grand jury report on fracking detailing the ways many Pennsylvanians were left unprotected by our government at the hands of the fossil fuel industry. A year later, nothing has changed. While Shapiro’s efforts shined a light on the fracking industry’s disregard for human health, he was limited in his capacity as attorney general from actively passing legislation to correct the problems.
Winchester, VAWinchester Star

Winchester Education Association seeks board's support for collective bargaining

WINCHESTER — The Winchester Education Association is taking issue with City Council's unanimous decision last week to forward a proposed resolution that states Winchester will not recognize labor unions or employee associations as collective bargaining agents. If approved, the stopgap resolution would expire in 2025, giving city officials time to...
Shelburne Falls, MARecorder

Shelburne Falls Beautification Association seeks volunteers for Village Information Center

SHELBURNE FALLS — The Shelburne Falls Beautification Association is seeking volunteers of all ages to help operate the Village Information Center at 75 Bridge St. Formed in 1985, the Beautification Association is a donation-run institution under the nonprofit umbrella of the Bridge of Flowers. The board, along with volunteers, runs the Village Information Center, welcoming local and international travelers who have come to spend time in the village.
Franklin County, MARecorder

Jason Cusimano takes School Committee seat in Shelburne election

SHELBURNE — Jason Cusimano came out of Monday’s town election victorious, earning a seat on the Mohawk Trail Regional School District School Committee over challenger Alex Bogel. It was a close race, according to Town Clerk Joe Judd, as Cusimano earned 66 votes to Bogel’s 54. Cusimano previously served on...
PoliticsPosted by
The Franklin Advocate

FCSD seeks more local tax support for FY 22 budget cycle

By Sean Dunlap Franklin Advocate The Franklin County Board of Education has formally announced plans to seek at least a $118,232.56 increase in local tax funding to support area public schools in its fiscal year 2022 budget cycle. The announcement came during the mandated annual budget hearing held on Thursday, June 24, which was open…
PoliticsNBC Washington

Some Prince George's School Board Members Want Chair Removed

Some members of the Prince George's County Board of Education want the state to remove the board's chair as the board is split over basic policy and procedure, leaving some major issues unresolved for the school system. The last Prince George's County Board of Education meeting capped a contentious year....

Comments / 0

Community Policy