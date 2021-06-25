Seeking Shelburne voters’ support

A new poll says that only one-third of New York State voters say Governor Andrew Cuomo should continue to serve and run for re-election in 2022. That's according to the latest Siena College poll released on Thursday. 23 percent of voters surveyed say Cuomo should resign immediately, while 39 percent say he should serve out his term but not seek re-election. And 33 percent say he should continue as Governor and seek re-election. Separately, 35 percent say they are prepared to re-elect Cuomo if he runs, while 56 percent would prefer someone else.