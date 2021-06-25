Seeking Shelburne voters’ support
I am asking Shelburne voters to support my re-election to a third three-year term on the Shelburne Select Board at the town election on Monday, June 28. It’s been my privilege over the past six years to serve the town as liaison to the Police and Highway departments, Town Hall staff, the library, Village Partnership and Sewer District. In the process I’ve gotten to know town government well and have enjoyed working together with residents, staff, committee members and volunteers on many projects.www.recorder.com