Complex history
Mr. Schell's letter ['Reparations'] presents a distorted view of American political history that flattens all nuance and other complicating factors. The Democrats of the Civil War era did largely support slavery, but no mention is given to pro-Union and even anti-slavery factions in the party, which included ex-President Martin Van Buren. The 1860 election, in which the Democratic Party split into two separate presidential tickets along regional lines, and the 1864 election, where Abraham Lincoln was re-elected as part of a "National Union" broad coalition including pro-Union Democrats, are evidence of this factionalism.