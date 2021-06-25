Cancel
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, South Walton by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-25 11:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-25 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bay; South Walton HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Walton and Bay County Beaches. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov
#Rip Currents#Beaches#Lifeguard#Coastal Bay
