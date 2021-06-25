Expert Ratings For AT&T

We believe at the current price of $29 per share, AT&T stock (NYSE: T) is almost close to its fair value, with only a marginal upside remaining. AT&T stock trades at $29 currently and is, in fact, down 2a6% from the level of $39 seen in the beginning of 2020. It traded at $38 in February 2020 – just before the coronavirus pandemic hit the world – and is currently 25% below that level, as well. AT&T stock has managed to gain only 8% from its March 2020 low of $28. The stock has underperformed the market over recent months because of a lackluster launch of its streaming offering, HBO Max, along with the acquisition of Warner Media not adding much to the top line in 2020 due to the pandemic severely hitting the movie and advertising revenues for media giants. Also, AT&T continues to face intense competition from Verizon and T-Mobile in the 5G technology expansion, alongside Dish Network who announced a partnership with Amazon’s AWS for 5G. While HBO Max is also expected to gradually increase its subscriber base, it will face intense competition from bigger rivals like Netflix and Disney. Thus, we believe that AT&T stock is unlikely to go back to the pre-pandemic level due to rising competition in streaming and 5G. The stock will only see a marginal uptick to settle close to $30. Our conclusion is based on our comparative analysis on AT&T stock performance during the current financial crisis with that during the 2008 recession in our dashboard.