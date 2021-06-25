Cancel
‘Shang-Chi’ Trailer: An Old Marvel Villain Returns

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
96.5 KVKI
96.5 KVKI
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The full Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings trailer is here, as promised by this morning’s brief teaser. It contains a lot more action involving Tony Leung’s Mandarin, who talks about how the Ten Rings “gave our family power.” (In this film, the Mandarin is also Shang-Chi’s father.) And we see the Ten Rings in action; they can be thrown almost like boomerangs, and they also shoot energy. In the comics, the Mandarin’s rings were exactly that, ten rings worn on each of his fingers. In the film, they’re more like fancy bracelets, worn five to an arm.

965kvki.com
